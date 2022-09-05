Another blow to Aberdeen’s shopping centres? Paperchase understood to be preparing to close

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Union Square could soon be losing another store with Paperchase understood to be preparing to close.

Situated in Aberdeen’s Union Square for over 10 years, the stationery brand is reportedly shutting up shop.

It is not yet clear when the store is set to close but The Press and Journal and Evening Express have been told staff have been notified.

In January 2021, Paperchase was on the brink of administration after it was forced to close most of its stores over the Christmas period.

It was later bought out of administration by Aspen Phoenix NewCo. While the deal safeguarded the positions of 1,000 employees of its 1,500 workforce, Paperchase announced that many stores would not reopen after lockdown.

The store in Union Square was reopened at the end of April last year but it appears it has not survived the “tough but necessary decision”.

The reported closure follows other popular brands such as Hamleys and also local bar chain, BrewDog, in closing premises in the city.

Paperchase and Union Square have been approached to comment.