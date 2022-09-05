Another blow to Aberdeen’s shopping centres? Paperchase understood to be preparing to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Another blow to Aberdeen’s shopping centres? Paperchase understood to be preparing to close

By Lottie Hood
September 5, 2022, 10:49 am Updated: September 5, 2022, 4:50 pm
The Paperchase store in Union Square is set to close its door.
The Paperchase store in Union Square is set to close its door.

Union Square could soon be losing another store with Paperchase understood to be preparing to close.

Situated in Aberdeen’s Union Square for over 10 years, the stationery brand is reportedly shutting up shop.

It is not yet clear when the store is set to close but The Press and Journal and Evening Express have been told staff have been notified.

Paperchase joins other popular brands closing their stores in Aberdeen. Photo by Shutterstock.

In January 2021, Paperchase was on the brink of administration after it was forced to close most of its stores over the Christmas period.

It was later bought out of administration by Aspen Phoenix NewCo. While the deal safeguarded the positions of 1,000 employees of its 1,500 workforce, Paperchase announced that many stores would not reopen after lockdown.

The store in Union Square was reopened at the end of April last year but it appears it has not survived the “tough but necessary decision”.

The reported closure follows other popular brands such as Hamleys and also local bar chain, BrewDog, in closing premises in the city.

Paperchase and Union Square have been approached to comment.

