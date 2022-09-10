Queen’s cortege: What will weather be like on Deeside and in Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Queen’s cortege: What will weather be like on Deeside and in Aberdeen?

By Ellie Milne
September 10, 2022, 8:00 pm
Queen Elizabeth died peacefully at Balmoral.
Queen Elizabeth died peacefully at Balmoral.

It is forecast to be a dry and cloudy day across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire on Sunday as the Queen’s coffin cortege begins its journey.

Britain’s longest reigning monarch died at Balmoral on Thursday. On Sunday, her coffin will be brought by road to Edinburgh,

Tens of thousands of people are expected to turn out to see the procession pass through a number of locations in the north and north-east.

The Met Office has predicted it will be a dry day across the region, with cloudy and sunny spells.

The maximum temperature will be 18C.

Early morning

For those eager to secure their spots on the procession route early, it is forecast to be reasonably mild and dry.

The Met Office forecasts Ballater to be 8C at 6am on Sunday with less than a 5% chance of rain.

Banchory is due to be 9C at the same time while Aberdeen will be warmer still at 11C.

Royal Deeside and beyond

The Queen’s journey will begin at 10am on Sunday when she leaves her Deeside home for the last time.

At that time, it is expected to be around 12C with some sunny intervals turning into cloud as the morning progresses.

The Queen’s cortege will leave Balmoral at 10am. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

The weather will be much the same down the road in Ballater, where one of two key events for mourners to show their respects will be held.

It is forecast to be 13C to 14C in the village when the procession passes through.

The route then continues on to Aboyne, Banchory and Drumoak where it will again turn cloudy in the afternoon. Temperatures here will be around the mid-teens.

City centre then south

The procession is expected to enter Aberdeen at around 11am.

Another ceremony will take place at Great Southern Road by Duthie Park where many people are expected to line the streets.

No rainy spells are forecast in the city centre and cloud is not expected until into the afternoon.

According to the Met Office, it will be around 15C at this time but feel slightly cooler.

Cones around Aberdeen are understood to signal the planned route The Queen's car will take from Balmoral on Sunday. Picture by Alastair Gossip.
Cones around Aberdeen are understood to signal the planned route The Queen's car will take from Balmoral on Sunday. Picture by Alastair Gossip.

After leaving Aberdeen, the cortege will continue onto the A92 passing Stonehaven and Laurencekirk.

Both locations are forecast to be dry and cloudy, with some sun breaking through every so often.

At midday, temperatures will be around 15C to 16C, but it will feel a couple of degrees lower.

