Queen’s cortege: What will weather be like on Deeside and in Aberdeen?

It is forecast to be a dry and cloudy day across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire on Sunday as the Queen’s coffin cortege begins its journey.

Britain’s longest reigning monarch died at Balmoral on Thursday. On Sunday, her coffin will be brought by road to Edinburgh,

Tens of thousands of people are expected to turn out to see the procession pass through a number of locations in the north and north-east.

The Met Office has predicted it will be a dry day across the region, with cloudy and sunny spells.

The maximum temperature will be 18C.

Early morning

For those eager to secure their spots on the procession route early, it is forecast to be reasonably mild and dry.

The Met Office forecasts Ballater to be 8C at 6am on Sunday with less than a 5% chance of rain.

Banchory is due to be 9C at the same time while Aberdeen will be warmer still at 11C.

Royal Deeside and beyond

The Queen’s journey will begin at 10am on Sunday when she leaves her Deeside home for the last time.

At that time, it is expected to be around 12C with some sunny intervals turning into cloud as the morning progresses.

The weather will be much the same down the road in Ballater, where one of two key events for mourners to show their respects will be held.

It is forecast to be 13C to 14C in the village when the procession passes through.

The route then continues on to Aboyne, Banchory and Drumoak where it will again turn cloudy in the afternoon. Temperatures here will be around the mid-teens.

City centre then south

The procession is expected to enter Aberdeen at around 11am.

Another ceremony will take place at Great Southern Road by Duthie Park where many people are expected to line the streets.

No rainy spells are forecast in the city centre and cloud is not expected until into the afternoon.

According to the Met Office, it will be around 15C at this time but feel slightly cooler.

After leaving Aberdeen, the cortege will continue onto the A92 passing Stonehaven and Laurencekirk.

Both locations are forecast to be dry and cloudy, with some sun breaking through every so often.

At midday, temperatures will be around 15C to 16C, but it will feel a couple of degrees lower.