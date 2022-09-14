Ballater Highland dancing school teacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ballater Highland dancing school teacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Queen

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
September 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
The Queen, Camilla Queen Consort, King Charles III and Mrs Autumn Phillips receive flowers from local dancers Amelia Fraser, Kaitlin Frew, Eilidh Murdoch at the 2019 Braemar Gathering. Picture by Kenny Elrick
The Queen, Camilla Queen Consort, King Charles III and Mrs Autumn Phillips receive flowers from local dancers Amelia Fraser, Kaitlin Frew, Eilidh Murdoch at the 2019 Braemar Gathering. Picture by Kenny Elrick

A Highland dancing teacher has paid tribute to the Queen by sharing her memories of meeting and performing for the late monarch.

Fiona Reid of Ballater-based Brandie School of Dancing reflected on her experiences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week.

Three of her pupils were chosen to gift the Royal Family flowers at the Queen’s last visit to the Braemar Gathering in September 2019.

Kaitlin Frew gave a bouquet to the monarch, Amelia Fraser presented posies to the now Queen Consort Camilla while Eilidh Murdoch handed flowers to Autumn Phillips.

The now King Charles III and Peter Phillips were also in the Royal Pavilion and looked on.

Fiona said: “When teaching in Braemar some of the local children are chosen each year to gift the Queen flowers.

“The dancers were always very nervous but excited at the same time to be chosen.

“It was a real honour.”

The Queen was a patron of the Royal Deeside event and regularly attended the games.

The young dancers gifted flowers to The Queen and now Queen Consort Camilla and Autumn Phillips at the 2019 Braemar Gathering

Queen will be ‘sadly missed’

Fiona herself had danced at the Braemar Gathering on multiple occasions.

She first attended when she was seven years old and returned every year until she turned 21.

While participating in the annual event Fiona found herself dancing for some very special guests.

She said: “I danced as a child numerous times in front of the Queen and the Royal Family.”

And Fiona even had the chance to speak to the late monarch at an event held at her beloved Balmoral Castle.

She explained: “I met Her Majesty at a garden party some seven years ago and was asked to meet her.

“I was extremely nervous at the thought but knew I would maybe never get another opportunity.

“She was lovely and made me feel quite at ease.

“We chatted about the highland dancing and where I had classes, and she commented how much she enjoyed seeing them at the gathering.

“She was a wonderful lady who loved this area and will be sadly missed in Royal Deeside.”

Fiona Reid has paid tribute to the Queen following her death last week. Supplied by Fiona Reid

Inspired by World Champion

Fiona started dancing when she was seven and she was a pupil of the late Bobby Watson until she was 19.

Mr Watson was a World Champion Highland dancer and taught thousands of children to dance over the years.

The Queen’s late father King George VI had asked for Bobby to instruct children in Braemar and Ballater to keep the tradition alive.

Sadly Bobby died in 1998 at the age of 83.

But inspired by her former teacher and her love for dancing, Fiona decided to set up her own school and the Brandie School of Dancing was established.

It has been running in Ballater for 22 years now.

Classes are currently held in Ballater and Aboyne for children aged four years and over.

