North-east residents’ chance to give their views on best use of local land

Residents in Fraserburgh, Peterhead and Huntly are invited to attend a public meeting on how best to use their local land.

Organised by the Scottish Land Commission, the virtual meeting will bring together these north-east communities to share their thoughts on land use.

The aim is to let the public know what the commission is doing in their local area to better use greenspaces and protect them from harm and overdevelopment.

The Scottish Land Commission was established in 2017, and in 2020 set out a three-year plan to boost economic growth through strategic land use.

The plan also aims to reduce inequality, support climate action and empower people and communities.

‘Discuss how we can make more of Scotland’s land’

The meeting, due to take place on Thursday September 22 will cover modernising land ownership, transforming vacant land, housing, land rights and responsibilities.

Chairman of the Scottish Land Commission, Andrew Thin, said: “Land is at the heart of Scotland’s identity, economy and communities, so it matters that it is owned and used in a fair and productive way.

“We are keen to meet with people across the country to discuss the work we are doing to deliver change so that the ownership and use of land realise Scotland’s potential.”

“We want to speak with as many people as possible and are using online meetings to make that happen.

“Advances in technology have made virtual meetings much more accessible to a majority of the population, and we would encourage people to join us from the comfort of their own homes to discuss how we can make more of Scotland’s land for Scotland’s people.”