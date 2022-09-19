The last procession: Queen laid to rest after emotional public farewell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Queen has been laid to rest in an emotional day of public farewells.

Her Majesty’s state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey, with an estimated one million people flocking to the capital.

As well as members of the public keen to pay tribute to her 70 years of service, world leaders including US and French presidents, Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron attended.

In the north and north-east, there were several special events held for those unable to go to London to pay their respects.

At British Legions in Oldmeldrum, Stonehaven and Inverness, dozens gathered to take in the funeral together.

Treasurer of the Stonehaven branch Pam Gerrard explained why they showed the funeral, saying: “It was just for a place for people to gather and for the community really – our own members as well as the extended community.

“It’s the economical side of it as well, some of our members are older and a lot of them are ex-forces.”

‘Consistent and steady presence throughout many people’s lives’

In Inverness, Legion branch chairman Bart Lucas said he found the service “very emotional” and as an armed forces veteran he still thinks of the Queen as “the boss”.

He added: “Many veterans and members of the Royal British Legion hold her in such high regard because she was our commander-in-chief. Once you take the oath to serve the Queen, that ties you in for life.”

In Peterhead, dozens of people attended a screening at the Arc Cinema – with manager Laura Darmola describing the free screening as the right thing to do for the community, saying:

“We are a community cinema,” she said. “We are a part of the community. But also a lot of people are on their own, so by showing the funeral here they can come and mourn together.”

More floral tributes were also left at Balmoral, as people flocked to Ballater to remember Her Majesty.

Lesley Scott, who was visiting from Northumberland, said: “We were on holiday in Aviemore, we have a holiday home there, and I just wanted to come here today and mark the day of her funeral at a place she loved very dearly.

“I just felt like I wanted to be here. This feels more personal and more special than watching it on the TV.”

Elsewhere, in Moray, at King Charles III’s old school of Gordonstoun, pupils watched as the Queen’s funeral took place, including a 70-minute walk after it to pay tribute to her.

Gathered to pay their tributes

In Ballater, where the Queen was considered a “neighbour”, people gathered in the Balmoral Bar to pay their tributes.

A number of people from around the world were in the town, including American couple Mark and Mitsi Andrews, who said: “It was very moving, I’m glad we came here.”

Before the funeral ceremony started, members of the Royal Family, including King Charles III and Prince William arrived at Westminster Hall, where the Queen has been lying in state since last week.

The Queen’s coffin was then loaded on to a gun carriage for its journey to the abbey, going on a slow-moving procession.

King Charles and his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward followed the coffin, as well as the Queen’s grandchildren.

Westminster Abbey

At 10.53am, the coffin arrived at Westminster Abbey, with guests rising as it entered the church.

The service began at 11.07am, with the funeral being led by the Dean of Westminster, David Hoyle.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, gave the sermon and commendation, which is the ceremonial moment when the Queen is entrusted to God.

Prayers came from a number of religious figures, including the Archbishop of York and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, while Prime Minister Liz Truss delivered a reading from scripture.

As the funeral gradually came to a close, the Last Post was played by four state trumpeters of the Household Cavalry ahead of a two-minute national silence.

The new national anthem ‘”God Save the King” was sung, with a lament from the Queen’s piper closing the service.

Procession to Windsor Castle

The procession of the Queen’s coffin away from Westminster Abbey began at 12.19pm, with its final destination being St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

The King and other senior royals walked behind the coffin, with Camilla, the Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales following in a car behind.

During the procession, it passed by some of London’s most famous monuments, including:

Whitehall

Horse Guards Parade

The Cenotaph

The Mall

Royal Parks

Buckingham Palace

Wellington Arch

After reaching Wellington Arch, the state hearse headed to Windsor in Buckinghamshire for a committal service at St George’s Chapel.

When the vehicle left the arch, the national anthem was played, with the King and Queen Consort and other senior royals travelling by car to Windsor.

At 3.06pm the hearse arrived in Windsor, where it joined the awaiting procession, with the Long Walk beginning and bagpipes accompanying it.

Fifty minutes later, the Queen’s coffin reached Windsor Castle, where two of her corgi dogs waited for her.

Senior members of the Royal Family joined the procession as the hearse approached St George’s Chapel, including the king and princes William and Harry.

The committal service, led by the Dean of Windsor, David Conner, then got under way in the same place that Prince Phillip was laid to rest last year.

After the Queen’s coffin arrived, the sceptre and crown taken were taken from Her Majesty for the final time.

The Queen was then lowered into the Royal Vault ahead of a private family burial.