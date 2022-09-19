The last procession: Queen laid to rest after emotional public farewell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The last procession: Queen laid to rest after emotional public farewell

By Chris Cromar
September 19, 2022, 5:27 pm Updated: September 19, 2022, 9:39 pm
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth being carried by pallbearers at Westminster Abbey. Picture by Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth being carried by pallbearers at Westminster Abbey. Picture by Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

The Queen has been laid to rest in an emotional day of public farewells.

Her Majesty’s state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey, with an estimated one million people flocking to the capital.

As well as members of the public keen to pay tribute to her 70 years of service, world leaders including US and French presidents, Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron attended.

Stonehaven British Legion opened its doors to the community for people to come together to watch the Queen’s funeral. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

In the north and north-east, there were several special events held for those unable to go to London to pay their respects.

At British Legions in Oldmeldrum, Stonehaven and Inverness, dozens gathered to take in the funeral together.

Treasurer of the Stonehaven branch Pam Gerrard explained why they showed the funeral, saying: “It was just for a place for people to gather and for the community really – our own members as well as the extended community.

“It’s the economical side of it as well, some of our members are older and a lot of them are ex-forces.”

‘Consistent and steady presence throughout many people’s lives’

In Inverness, Legion branch chairman Bart Lucas said he found the service “very emotional” and as an armed forces veteran he still thinks of the Queen as “the boss”.

He added: “Many veterans and members of the Royal British Legion hold her in such high regard because she was our commander-in-chief. Once you take the oath to serve the Queen, that ties you in for life.”

Lenny Wood and Arc Cinema manager Laura Daramola manned the tea and coffee at the venue’s showing of the funeral.

In Peterhead, dozens of people attended a screening at the Arc Cinema – with manager Laura Darmola describing the free screening as the right thing to do for the community, saying:

“We are a community cinema,” she said. “We are a part of the community. But also a lot of people are on their own, so by showing the funeral here they can come and mourn together.”

People paying their respects at Balmoral Castle on the day after the Queen’s funeral. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

More floral tributes were also left at Balmoral, as people flocked to Ballater to remember Her Majesty.

Lesley Scott, who was visiting from Northumberland, said: “We were on holiday in Aviemore, we have a holiday home there, and I just wanted to come here today and mark the day of her funeral at a place she loved very dearly.

I just felt like I wanted to be here. This feels more personal and more special than watching it on the TV.”

Elsewhere, in Moray, at King Charles III’s old school of Gordonstoun, pupils watched as the Queen’s funeral took place, including a 70-minute walk after it to pay tribute to her.

Gathered to pay their tributes

In Ballater, where the Queen was considered a “neighbour”, people gathered in the Balmoral Bar to pay their tributes.

A number of people from around the world were in the town, including American couple Mark and Mitsi Andrews, who said: “It was very moving, I’m glad we came here.”

Members of a military marching band at The Mall ahead of the Queen’s funeral. Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Before the funeral ceremony started, members of the Royal Family, including King Charles III and Prince William arrived at Westminster Hall, where the Queen has been lying in state since last week.

The Queen’s coffin was then loaded on to a gun carriage for its journey to the abbey, going on a slow-moving procession.

King Charles and his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward followed the coffin, as well as the Queen’s grandchildren.

Westminster Abbey

At 10.53am, the coffin arrived at Westminster Abbey, with guests rising as it entered the church.

The service began at 11.07am, with the funeral being led by the Dean of Westminster, David Hoyle.

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby speaking during the Queen’s funeral, held at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture by Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, gave the sermon and commendation, which is the ceremonial moment when the Queen is entrusted to God.

Prayers came from a number of religious figures, including the Archbishop of York and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, while Prime Minister Liz Truss delivered a reading from scripture.

The coffin of the Queen Elizabeth enters Westminster Abbey. Ben Stansall/PA Wire

As the funeral gradually came to a close, the Last Post was played by four state trumpeters of the Household Cavalry ahead of a two-minute national silence.

The new national anthem ‘”God Save the King” was sung, with a lament from the Queen’s piper closing the service.

Procession to Windsor Castle

The procession of the Queen’s coffin away from Westminster Abbey began at 12.19pm, with its final destination being St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

The King and other senior royals walked behind the coffin, with Camilla, the Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales following in a car behind.

The Queen’s coffin makes its way to Windsor Castle.

During the procession, it passed by some of London’s most famous monuments, including:

  • Whitehall
  • Horse Guards Parade
  • The Cenotaph
  • The Mall
  • Royal Parks
  • Buckingham Palace
  • Wellington Arch

After reaching Wellington Arch, the state hearse headed to Windsor in Buckinghamshire for a committal service at St George’s Chapel.

When the vehicle left the arch, the national anthem was played, with the King and Queen Consort and other senior royals travelling by car to Windsor.

At 3.06pm the hearse arrived in Windsor, where it joined the awaiting procession, with the Long Walk beginning and bagpipes accompanying it.

Fifty minutes later, the Queen’s coffin reached Windsor Castle, where two of her corgi dogs waited for her.

The Queen’s two corgis, Muick and Sandy, during the Ceremonial Procession. Picture by Peter Nicholls/PA Wire.

Senior members of the Royal Family joined the procession as the hearse approached St George’s Chapel, including the king and princes William and Harry.

The committal service, led by the Dean of Windsor, David Conner, then got under way in the same place that Prince Phillip was laid to rest last year.

After the Queen’s coffin arrived, the sceptre and crown taken were taken from Her Majesty for the final time.

The coffin of the Queen at St George’s Chapel. Picture by Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

The Queen was then lowered into the Royal Vault ahead of a private family burial.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth being carried by pallbearers at Westminster Abbey. Picture by Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
Student leader tells Aberdeen University to seek £1.8m slavery reparations
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth being carried by pallbearers at Westminster Abbey. Picture by Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
Two gorse bush fires break out near Cruden Bay
0
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth being carried by pallbearers at Westminster Abbey. Picture by Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
Ties, tears and remembrance at Peterhead's Arc Cinema where people gather to mourn together
0
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth being carried by pallbearers at Westminster Abbey. Picture by Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
Oldmeldrum British Legion raises a glass in memory of Her Majesty
0
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth being carried by pallbearers at Westminster Abbey. Picture by Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
Tributes to Aberdeen mum murdered while walking home from night out
Brian Binnie, who grew up in Aberdeen and followed Neil Armstrong into space, dies…
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth being carried by pallbearers at Westminster Abbey. Picture by Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
Visitors from around world gather in Ballater pub for 'funeral of a friend'
0
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth being carried by pallbearers at Westminster Abbey. Picture by Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
‘The services did her proud’: Emotions run high in Stonehaven British Legion during Queen's…
0
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth being carried by pallbearers at Westminster Abbey. Picture by Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
'It was very emotional': Around 70 watch Queen's funeral at Vue Cinema in Aberdeen
0
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth being carried by pallbearers at Westminster Abbey. Picture by Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
'It's just a thank you': Row of hay bales decorated in tribute to the…
0

More from Press and Journal

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth being carried by pallbearers at Westminster Abbey. Picture by Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
Why are energy bills higher in the UK than the rest of Europe? And…
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth being carried by pallbearers at Westminster Abbey. Picture by Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
Fears PM’s pledge to review IR35 laws could be mere ‘lip service’ ahead of…
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth being carried by pallbearers at Westminster Abbey. Picture by Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
Never-say-die attitude hauled Caley Thistle up Championship table, insists head coach Billy Dodds
0
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth being carried by pallbearers at Westminster Abbey. Picture by Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
Helen Murray Taylor: Always strive to see the real people struggling behind mental health…
0
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth being carried by pallbearers at Westminster Abbey. Picture by Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
North Region Junior football: Nomadic East End happy to go into Grill League Cup…
0
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth being carried by pallbearers at Westminster Abbey. Picture by Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
Ross Laidlaw takes pride in Ross County's defensive improvement
0

Editor's Picks