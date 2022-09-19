Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated Queen’s death remains shut a week after window smashed By Lauren Robertson September 19, 2022, 5:29 pm Updated: September 19, 2022, 7:46 pm 0 The window at Jaki's Fish and Chip Shop has been boarded up. Photo: DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Highlands & Islands Family of missing man informed after body found at scene of one-car crash at… 0 The last procession: Queen laid to rest after emotional public farewell 0 Quiet stillness in Highlands and Moray as people come together to watch Queen's funeral 0 Philippa Grant, a Highland countess: Family and friends pay tribute to a 'tour de… 0 Government report identifies 'serious' gaps in rural childcare 0 New football pitch for Culloden Academy, upgrade for Fort Augustus restaurant and plans for… 0 Diet 'revelation' was catalyst for Highland woman's new business 1 Could a new Highlands and Islands housing authority help tackle homes crisis? 0 Tributes paid to grandmother who died in A9 crash on Friday 0 Weekend court roll – an abusive fashion shop boss and a paedophile's doorstep confrontation More from Press and Journal Why are energy bills higher in the UK than the rest of Europe? And… Fears PM’s pledge to review IR35 laws could be mere ‘lip service’ ahead of… Never-say-die attitude hauled Caley Thistle up Championship table, insists head coach Billy Dodds 0 Helen Murray Taylor: Always strive to see the real people struggling behind mental health… 0 North Region Junior football: Nomadic East End happy to go into Grill League Cup… 0 Ross Laidlaw takes pride in Ross County's defensive improvement 0 Editor's Picks Driver jailed after flouting disqualification for 25th time Tributes to Aberdeen mum murdered while walking home from night out Student leader tells Aberdeen University to seek £1.8m slavery reparations Philippa Grant, a Highland countess: Family and friends pay tribute to a ‘tour de force’ Helen Murray Taylor: Always strive to see the real people struggling behind mental health statistics Quiet stillness in Highlands and Moray as people come together to watch Queen’s funeral