No injuries after car overturns on A93 near Aboyne

A motorist escaped uninjured after their car overturned on the outskirts of Aboyne.

Emergency services were called to the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road, at about 9am.

Police say there are no reported injuries.

The road has remained passable with care throughout, and efforts are being made to recover the vehicle.

At 10.30am, a police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash involving one car on the A93 near Aboyne, around 9.05am on Tuesday, September 20.

“There are no reports of any injuries and recovery is being arranged.”