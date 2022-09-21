Aberdeen flight with odd flight path was carrying out surveys for offshore windfarms By Cameron Roy September 21, 2022, 3:57 pm Updated: September 21, 2022, 8:01 pm 0 The flight was one of the most tracked in the world. Supplied by Flight Radar. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire 'Civic pomp' to be slashed to pay for winter clothing for Aberdeen's worst-off kids 0 Help feed Aberdeen's homeless by donating McDonald's monopoly vouchers to these youngsters 0 Man, 25, charged with attempted housebreakings in Dyce 0 Appeal launched to trace missing Aberdeen 14-year-old Luna Bueno 0 Aberdeen takeaway may reopen after energy bill package for firms 0 Too Good To Go: The 3 items I received from Olive Alexanders in Aberdeen… 0 All you need to know about Aberdeen music festival True North 0 Emotional Fergus Ewing demands rapid A9 and A96 improvement after more road deaths Police car involved in collision on King George VI bridge in Aberdeen 0 Fans' delight as smiling Emeli Sande announces her engagement 0 More from Press and Journal Aberdeen University cuts ties to teaching fund linked to slave trade Help feed Aberdeen's homeless by donating McDonald's monopoly vouchers to these youngsters 0 'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising… 0 Man, 25, charged with attempted housebreakings in Dyce 0 Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he… Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora 0 Editor's Picks Police warning about false and upsetting WhatsApp message detailing Aberdeen mum’s murder ‘It’s not enough’: North businesses react to government energy help Aberdeen takeaway may reopen after energy bill package for firms Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeenshire should prepare to show visitors hospitality fit for a Queen ‘It’s unsustainable’: Warning over hundreds of Ukrainian refugees in Highland hotels All you need to know about Aberdeen music festival True North