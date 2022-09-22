Aberdeen Morrisons revamp: Plans to sell ‘pizza by the metre’ and much more at Market Kitchen extension By Ben Hendry September 22, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 22, 2022, 12:45 pm 0 Fresh details have emerged on the plans for a Market Kitchen at Aberdeen's Morrisons. Picture by Andy Morton. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live 0 Torry campaigners feel 'physically sick' as council told to earmark St Fittick's Park for… 0 Aberdeen's Trinity Centre officially put up for sale 0 Culprits pointing lasers at planes approaching Aberdeen Airport could face prison 0 Workers in tears at Stoneywood paper mill as nearly 400 jobs cut with immediate… 0 Man who repeatedly followed random women in the street branded a 'danger to the… GALLERY: The Queen through the eyes of children - your little ones' drawings of… 0 All you need to know about Aberdeen music festival Cultivate 0 How should Ballater commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II? 0 Anti-submarine Royal Navy frigate docks in Aberdeen for 'logistical port visit' 0 More from Press and Journal Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in… 0 Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach… 0 Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors 0 Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend 0 Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there 0 Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live 0 Editor's Picks Workers in tears at Stoneywood paper mill as nearly 400 jobs cut with immediate effect Man who repeatedly followed random women in the street branded a ‘danger to the public’ Former detective inspector on trial accused of striking female Police Scotland co-worker Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin CHARGED by SFA after ‘blatant cheating’ comments about Hibs’ Ryan Porteous All you need to know about Aberdeen music festival Cultivate Man with ‘frightening’ eyes seen next to pushchair at site of Renee MacRae’s disappearance