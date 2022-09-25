NesCol Graduations: Lucy turns passion for sport into career opportunity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For Lucy Forman, picking what course to study was not difficult.

The 20-year-old was keen to turn her passion for fitness and sport into a career and opted to study the Level 3 Diploma in sport and exercise science at NesCol Fraserburgh.

This helped her narrow down her interests and she decided to enhance her skills through the HNC soft tissue therapy course.

Now, she has the foundations to build upon and is even considering opening her own business.

Miss Forman, from Fraserburgh, said: “Going to college was just the step I needed to further my education. I’ve now got the qualifications I need to get into the industry I want.

“Studying at NesCol has also given me the knowledge and confidence to consider starting my own sports massage therapy business in the future.”

Miss Forman was one of hundreds of students to pick up their qualifications during NesCol’s graduation ceremony in Fraserburgh on Saturday.

Those who studied at the Aberdeen campuses will celebrate their success on October 4 and 5.