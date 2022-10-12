‘We are raw and we are suffering’: Transport links among main concerns for Fittie residents at meeting about beach revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We are raw and we are suffering’: Transport links among main concerns for Fittie residents at meeting about beach revamp

By Lottie Hood
October 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 12, 2022, 8:53 am
Residents from Fittie expressed their thoughts on the Aberdeen beach revamp at a meeting on Tuesday evening. Photo: Darrell Benns.
Residents from Fittie expressed their thoughts on the Aberdeen beach revamp at a meeting on Tuesday evening. Photo: Darrell Benns.

Excitement over active travel plans and “heated” discussions about transport to Fittie and coastal defences featured at Aberdeen’s latest beach revamp consultation.

About 60 people turned out at a meeting held in Fittie Community Hall for residents to raise their questions and concerns about the multi-million pound beach development plans.

In a fairly “heated” discussion, residents from Fittie, from outside the city and from the wild swimming community voiced their concerns about the new plans.

Artistic impressions of how Aberdeen beach could look after the revamp. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.
Artistic impressions of how Aberdeen beach could look after the revamp. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Ideas surrounding active travel and green spaces were well received and generally described as an “exciting development”.

However, many remained concerned about the lack of public transport in the area and access to the city for those living in the area.

Good news for cyclists in beach revamp

Fittie resident Lesley Anne Rose, who attended, said it had been a “robust and good meeting”.

As an avid cyclist who cycles everywhere whether “wind or rain”, she said she was very pleased to see active travel prioritised.

Lesley Anne Rose. Photo: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Ms Rose said as long as this was mirrored throughout the city, it could be a very positive thing for the beach front.

The 54-year-old said: “We don’t get lots of people sort of cycling and walking to the beach first, but then there’s so much traffic in the city centre and it’s impossible to cycle around the city centre.

“So for me I’m just concerned that active travel is a priority across the whole of the city and not just as a kind of leisure route to the beach front.

“I think much more people would get on a bike if it was if there was infrastructure.”

Fittie residents in need of public transport now

The residents down on the beach front currently do not have access to public transport. Photo: Chris Sumner.

It was concerns surrounding access for older people in the community who cannot participate in active travel and also for those who need to use cars that caused the most “disquiet”.

“We’re a fragile, isolated community,” Ms Rose added. “We already feel that some decisions around transport have made us even more isolated and cut off.

“At the moment, we have absolutely no public transport at all. So it’s pretty rubbish, especially for older people.

“I think we are definitely raw and suffering for that.

“Those with cars would potentially be forced to go through the low emission zone or go through a very long detour. So there was also lots of debate around that.

“I just don’t know why any sort of action from wider authorities to support bringing public transport back has got to wait for whole capital redevelopment to push for the argument that it’s a good idea when there’s residents really in need of that right now.

“Especially during the winter months.”

‘Beach investment has to be done right and carefully’

People were asking for more immediate investment to be considered. Photo: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.

Immediate investments in groynes on the beach that are in disrepair and better pathways down to the sea were also mentioned again at the meeting.

While the multi-million pound investment was generally seen as a positive thing, a few residents were also worried that not enough money was being spent on protecting coastal defences.

Ms Rose said after Seaton was flooded a few years ago and following the storms in 2021, people were more concerned.

“It’s just on people’s minds,” she said.

“If there is going to be a significant investment in this area, I suppose there was some surprise that within what was presented this evening, there wasn’t any joined up thinking about how to improve coastal defences and to improve the longevity of that investment.

“Especially after the fright of things like Storm Arwen when we were luckily at the low tide.

“Everyone knows that investment is a good thing but it has to be done right and carefully.”

