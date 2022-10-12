‘We are raw and we are suffering’: Transport links among main concerns for Fittie residents at meeting about beach revamp

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Excitement over active travel plans and “heated” discussions about transport to Fittie and coastal defences featured at Aberdeen’s latest beach revamp consultation.

About 60 people turned out at a meeting held in Fittie Community Hall for residents to raise their questions and concerns about the multi-million pound beach development plans.

In a fairly “heated” discussion, residents from Fittie, from outside the city and from the wild swimming community voiced their concerns about the new plans.

Ideas surrounding active travel and green spaces were well received and generally described as an “exciting development”.

However, many remained concerned about the lack of public transport in the area and access to the city for those living in the area.

Good news for cyclists in beach revamp

Fittie resident Lesley Anne Rose, who attended, said it had been a “robust and good meeting”.

As an avid cyclist who cycles everywhere whether “wind or rain”, she said she was very pleased to see active travel prioritised.

Ms Rose said as long as this was mirrored throughout the city, it could be a very positive thing for the beach front.

The 54-year-old said: “We don’t get lots of people sort of cycling and walking to the beach first, but then there’s so much traffic in the city centre and it’s impossible to cycle around the city centre.

“So for me I’m just concerned that active travel is a priority across the whole of the city and not just as a kind of leisure route to the beach front.

“I think much more people would get on a bike if it was if there was infrastructure.”

Fittie residents in need of public transport now

It was concerns surrounding access for older people in the community who cannot participate in active travel and also for those who need to use cars that caused the most “disquiet”.

“We’re a fragile, isolated community,” Ms Rose added. “We already feel that some decisions around transport have made us even more isolated and cut off.

“At the moment, we have absolutely no public transport at all. So it’s pretty rubbish, especially for older people.

“I think we are definitely raw and suffering for that.

“Those with cars would potentially be forced to go through the low emission zone or go through a very long detour. So there was also lots of debate around that.

“I just don’t know why any sort of action from wider authorities to support bringing public transport back has got to wait for whole capital redevelopment to push for the argument that it’s a good idea when there’s residents really in need of that right now.

“Especially during the winter months.”

‘Beach investment has to be done right and carefully’

Immediate investments in groynes on the beach that are in disrepair and better pathways down to the sea were also mentioned again at the meeting.

While the multi-million pound investment was generally seen as a positive thing, a few residents were also worried that not enough money was being spent on protecting coastal defences.

Ms Rose said after Seaton was flooded a few years ago and following the storms in 2021, people were more concerned.

“It’s just on people’s minds,” she said.

“If there is going to be a significant investment in this area, I suppose there was some surprise that within what was presented this evening, there wasn’t any joined up thinking about how to improve coastal defences and to improve the longevity of that investment.

“Especially after the fright of things like Storm Arwen when we were luckily at the low tide.

“Everyone knows that investment is a good thing but it has to be done right and carefully.”