Man due in court today following dramatic Crown Street crash

A man is due in court today following a serious crash in Aberdeen city centre.

The car, which police had already tried to stop, crashed on Crown Street at about 1.40am on Tuesday, October 11. It landed on its roof, and firefighters had to cut a man free.

A 35-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police have now confirmed the man has been charged and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later today.

The woman is still in hospital and remains in a stable condition.

As previously reported, the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner is looking into the case since officers had tried to stop the vehicle.

Crown Street was closed for more than 16 hours as collision investigators examined the scene.

Photographs showed damaged railings and debris across the road, which officers could be seen examining.