Snow gates reopen as northern Scotland braces for wintry weather

Snow gates in Aberdeenshire have reopened after being closed overnight due to the weather.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is in place until tomorrow at noon.

Overnight, police closed the snow gates on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road at Braemar and the Spittal, heading towards the Glenshee Ski Centre in preparation for the adverse weather.

Meanwhile, the gates at Cairn O’Mount on the B974, at the Bridge of Dye and at Cock Bridge on the A939 Ballater to Tomintoul road remained open.

A939 Cockbridge to Tomintoul road pic.twitter.com/b33cHs4nR3 — Netty (@janetcwebsterb1) December 7, 2022

This comes after the Met Office extended its snow and ice warning as a prolonged arctic blast makes its way across Scotland.

It covers the whole of the Highlands, Islands, Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire – including Fort William, Stonehaven, Inverness, Elgin, Thurso, Orkney and Shetland.

Wintry showers throughout the day, alongside the brisk winds, could lead to blizzards and poor road conditions in some areas.

Forecasters said snow accumulations of up to 2ins were possible at lower levels, with as much as 4ins in higher areas.

Meanwhile, low temperatures overnight has led to widespread frost and icy conditions.