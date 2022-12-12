Inchgarth Foodbank ensures no one misses out this Christmas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Staff and volunteers at an Aberdeen foodbank are working hard to ensure users are well covered this Christmas.

With the festive holidays fast approaching, the team at Inchgarth Foodbank want to make sure people are stocked up on supplies.

Food parcels are being doubled and extra fresh meals – including a Christmas dinner – are being prepped before Inchgarth Community Centre, in Garthdee, closes on December 21.

Selection boxes, donated toys, and even Christmas puddings are also being distributed to those who might otherwise be missing out on the usual festivities.

Victoria Alexander, foodbank and support project coordinator at Inchgarth, said: “We’re trying to be as inclusive as possible. We have saved items so excess boxes of chocolates or Christmas puddings.

“Things that are insignificant to people that are in more comfortable environments, but for others having a slice of Christmas pudding might be the highlight of their entire Christmas.”

Making sure people have a Christmas dinner

Inchgarth’s volunteer chef Garry Royan said he has been “flat-out” in recent weeks making extra dishes to see people through to the New Year.

He has been making about 55-70 portions of home-cooked food each week for the foodbank alone – and will also be making Christmas dinner for those who would otherwise go without this year.

The 54-year-old said: “Some people, especially older people can’t afford it. They can’t afford to buy anything for their Christmas dinner.

“So we’re making it and giving them that on the last day that we’re open. It just gives them the option to have Christmas dinner if they want it.”

A 15kg turkey has been donated for the meal.

Mr Royan will also be making a vegetarian option, adding: “I’m happy to be doing it. I just want to give a hot meal to people every week.”

Dramatic increase in last month

The Garthdee foodbank has seen a “dramatic” increase in people asking for help in the last month.

Miss Alexander said they are now feeding 320 people on average every week, with another seven to 10 new users coming along each Wednesday when the foodbank opens.

While the foodbank gets a lot of donations from Sainburys, Cfine and members of the public, most of the food coming in each week is going out on the day the foodbank is open.

Miss AlexanderShe said the stigma surrounding foodbanks continues to be a problem – and stressed the team is there to help anyone in need.

“These aren’t just people that are on benefits that are using a foodbank,” she said.

“It could be someone who is choosing between using their car to take the kids to school or feeding themselves for a week.

“We see a lot of people in high-paying jobs or what were high-paying jobs, having £400 for a mortgage and now they can’t really afford to spend £120 a week on shopping for their kids.

“So they’ll come in and ask for a supplement rather than an entire food bag.

“We make it as inclusive as possible and everyone who comes will be seen.

“We’ll never turn them away but if people aren’t willing to come and ask for help we can’t force them to.”

The foodbank is currently looking for donations of canned meats, tuna and tomatoes. To find out more information, click here.

Inchgarth Community Centre will be shut from December 21 to January 9.

The Big Christmas Food Appeal

The Press and Journal and Evening Express are working to tackle the stigma around food poverty that Miss Alexander still sees as a problem.

Through The Big Christmas Food Appeal, we’re working to debunk some of the myths around who can get help – and where they can get it from.

We’re also showcasing the work going on in our communities, like the Inchgarth Foodbank, to help those in need. If you know of a project we should highlight, e-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk

Get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal