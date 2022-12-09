McNasty’s backs our Big Christmas Food Appeal with £900 food donation – and encourages other businesses to get involved

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

McNasty’s in Aberdeen has joined our Big Christmas Food Appeal to support families in need this festive season.

Stephen Taylor, the owner of the Summer Street pub, has pledged to match every penny of the next £900 we raise from readers – and we are hoping more firms will do the same.

Next week, Mr Taylor will buy £900 of food items to be distributed to foodbanks across the region by our charity partner Cfine.

“We want to help people in need,” he said. “Every year I donate something at Christmas, last year it was for kids in need and this year we thought we’d help people who are needing some food.

“We’re donating £900 and we will get whatever we can from the Booker and Makro cash and carry stores.

“Between the two of them, they’ve promised to bump up the donation with an extra £300, so we’ll have around £1,200 worth of food in total thanks to them.”

A number of community groups and clubs have already provided support to help keep people fed this winter.

We’re encouraging any others, including local businesses like McNasty’s, to donate or organise their own food collection.

Mr Taylor added: “At this time of year people are really struggling to make ends meet, and this is just a little donation to perhaps help families have a Christmas lunch.

“It would be great to see any other local businesses with a spare pound or two to kindly donate as well.”

Big Christmas Food Appeal

The Press and Journal, Evening Express, Original 106 and Energy Voice are working together to support those struggling for food.

All of the money raised supports charity partner Cfine to distribute essential supplies to foodbanks across Grampian, the Highlands and Islands.

We also have a number of drop-off points set up – including the Trinity Centre in Aberdeen – where donations of tinned goods, jars cereals, pasta, rice, UHT milk and toiletries will be gratefully received.

Any groups or businesses who would like to help others, please e-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk

Get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal