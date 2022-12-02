Brownies and Guides lend a hand by collecting donations for Big Christmas Food Appeal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brownies in Inverness have been sticking to their promise to help other people by collecting donations for the Big Christmas Food Appeal.

The 1st Cradlehall Brownies answered The Press and Journal’s call to get involved in the campaign, which aims to ensure families across the north and north-east don’t go hungry this winter.

The youngsters collected food from relatives and residents, with the efforts also going towards earning their charity badge.

All food donated will go to Cfine, which works to support communities across the Highlands, islands and Grampian.

Leader Susan Mulligan said the campaign was an ideal way for the girls to earn the badge while also helping their local community.

She said: “We thought it was quite a good one to do at Christmas because the majority of girls that are here are quite fortunate, whereas, they all know that there are some who are not so fortunate.

“Part of their promise is to think about other people and help the community.

“If it is instilled in them now then they will always think like that.”

‘I like helping’

Eight-year-old Daisy said helping people in need makes her feel happy.

She said: “I think that it is a nice idea that we are giving it to charity because it is helping other people. I like helping because it just makes me happy. It is a really nice feeling.”

The 1st Cradlehall Rainbows also helped boost donations.

Leader Kristen Liptrot said: “I think it is really important that they learn about contributing to the community, both the wider international community and the local community and understand that there are children their age who are not nearly as privileged as they are; especially at this time of year and this year in particular, given the current crisis.

“They have so much empathy so it doesn’t take much talking to them to make them really understand.

“We’re sewing the seed and as they grow up, they are going to be more aware of people in different situations than themselves.”

Giving back to local community

Another group eager to help those in need this winter are the 14th Inverness Guides.

The members, aged 11 to 14, are all too aware of people in need this winter and have been hard at work collecting donations over the past few weeks.

Emma MacMillan, 11, who is part of the group, said: “It’s good because it helps people who need food and who can’t afford to pay for food.”

Rubee Allan, 11, likes helping collect donations as it goes to “people who need it”, having been made aware of people’s hardship through shows such as Newsround.

The group have collected a lot of essentials including cereal, tinned soup, pasta and rice.

Unit leader Charlotte Williamson said: “It means we are giving back into the local community, especially this time of year and with costs going up, it’s nice to say ‘well you’ve done stuff for us, now we can do stuff for you to help’ and the girls love being out and helping others.

“All the girls are up for doing things to help others in the local area as most of them live around here and go to school here so they see the people they are helping everyday.”

‘The girls are aware of the cost-of-living crisis’

Youngsters in Aberdeen have also been getting behind the Big Christmas Food Appeal.

The 1st Cults Guides and the 2nd and 3rd Cults Brownies have donated a car-load of items, which leader Jill Sutherland took straight to Cfine’s HQ in Aberdeen.

She said: “We’ve supported Christmas appeals in the past before, but the girls are all certainly aware of the cost-of-living crisis so we decided this would be a good one to get involved in.

“I’m really pleased – and surprised – at how much stuff they brought in, it’s a great amount that really will help.”

The 21st Aberdeen (Cults) Scouts also made a cash donation to the appeal, raising £321 for the cause.

The Press and Journal, Evening Express, Original 106 and Energy Voice are working hard to tackle food poverty through the Big Christmas Food Appeal, as well as highlighting the support available in our local communities.

If you know of a group working to help others, please e-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk

As well as asking for donations through JustGiving and Cfine’s Amazon wish list, we are running drop-off points at The Trinity Centre, Aberdeen; Msq 1 and 2 on Broad Street, Aberdeen; Moray Food Plus, High Street, Elgin; and the P&J office at Stoneyfield Business Park, Inverness.

Get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal