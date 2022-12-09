Got a Christmas night out planned? Free Aberdeen night buses continue for second weekend in a row

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen night buses will be continuing for the second weekend in a row.

It comes after a successful launch last weekend saw over 200 passengers use the service.

Running for the first time since before the Covid pandemic, the night buses will be operating each Friday and Saturday night in the lead up to Christmas.

December 16 and 17 will be the final weekend of operation.

Funding for the buses has been provided by Aberdeen Inspired and Aberdeen City Council.

Bosses have said they hope the following weekends are busier and help restore Aberdeen’s night-time economy.

Night buses great for ‘hectic’ Christmas

Stefan Scott, assistant manager at popular bar Revolution De Cuba near Belmont Street said: “The Aberdeen hospitality industry is grateful to have options of late-night transport for our customers to get home safely and for free, following the lack of taxis available at night.

“We expect Christmas to be one of the busiest times of the year due to the influx of Christmas parties and overall hectic nature of the festive season.

“We are happy to see the return of night buses during December.”

Night buses guarantee safe way home

It is hoped that the buses will provide a way for people to enjoy the festivities safely with a guaranteed way home.

During recent months, there have been widespread reports of long waiting times at Aberdeen taxi ranks due to a shortage of drivers.

People have been regularly left waiting in the cold for hours.

Daniel Laird, commercial director at Stagecoach Bluebird said: “Stagecoach Bluebird are happy to see the first weekend result of the reintroduced night buses.

“The timetables reflect Aberdeen’s popular routes to allow access for majority of pubgoers, which will result in a reduction of the taxi rank queues. We are delighted to address the need for night buses and help restore Aberdeen’s bustling nightlife.”