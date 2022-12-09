Got a Christmas night out planned? Free Aberdeen night buses continue for second weekend in a row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Got a Christmas night out planned? Free Aberdeen night buses continue for second weekend in a row

By Cameron Roy
December 9, 2022, 8:26 pm Updated: December 9, 2022, 8:39 pm
Stagecoach night buses are running for the second weekend in a row. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Stagecoach night buses are running for the second weekend in a row. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen night buses will be continuing for the second weekend in a row.

It comes after a successful launch last weekend saw over 200 passengers use the service.

Running for the first time since before the Covid pandemic, the night buses will be operating each Friday and Saturday night in the lead up to Christmas.

December 16 and 17 will be the final weekend of operation.

Funding for the buses has been provided by Aberdeen Inspired and Aberdeen City Council.

Bosses have said they hope the following weekends are busier and help restore Aberdeen’s night-time economy.

Night buses great for ‘hectic’ Christmas

Stefan Scott, assistant manager at popular bar Revolution De Cuba near Belmont Street said: “The Aberdeen hospitality industry is grateful to have options of late-night transport for our customers to get home safely and for free, following the lack of taxis available at night.

“We expect Christmas to be one of the busiest times of the year due to the influx of Christmas parties and overall hectic nature of the festive season.

“We are happy to see the return of night buses during December.”

Buses will run to and from Aberdeen through the night during the festive season. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Night buses guarantee safe way home

It is hoped that the buses will provide a way for people to enjoy the festivities safely with a guaranteed way home.

During recent months, there have been widespread reports of long waiting times at Aberdeen taxi ranks due to a shortage of drivers. 

People have been regularly left waiting in the cold for hours.

Daniel Laird, commercial director at Stagecoach Bluebird said: “Stagecoach Bluebird are happy to see the first weekend result of the reintroduced night buses.

“The timetables reflect Aberdeen’s popular routes to allow access for majority of pubgoers, which will result in a reduction of the taxi rank queues. We are delighted to address the need for night buses and help restore Aberdeen’s bustling nightlife.”

IN FULL: The free Stagecoach Christmas night bus timetable around Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Michael Bardill at his home in Insch, after water flooded through the ceiling. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
PTSD sufferer camps in garden after 400-litres of water bursts through council house ceiling
Plans for the Glenbervie Estate and the KIldrummy Estate feature in our latest round-up
Macphie boss splitting Glenbervie manse as living costs soar, while mega-rich new American owners…

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented