What is your local council doing to keep pavements safe and gritted?

A cold spell of weather has meant icy pavements for those living across the Highlands, Islands, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The north and north-east have been under a Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice for most of the week.

With temperatures dropping to -17C in some areas, pavements have been extremely slippy and residents across all local authorities have been warned to take care.

Councils have been working to keep the most used areas gritted, but have struggled to keep up at time with snow continuing to fall.

Here is what you can expect in your area:

Aberdeen

The following routes are priority in Aberdeen, meaning they are treated at 5.15am:

Union Street and nearby

City Centre/Midstocket

Tillydrone

Summerhill

Kincorth

Mastrick

Northfield

The rest of the city is treated on a case by case basis from 7.45am, with schools, sheltered housing and social work properties, the crematorium, shopping centres, and access to facilities in parks and gardens taking priority.

You can find your nearest grit bin here and apply for it to be refilled if needed.

Aberdeenshire

Footways in Abereenshire are being treated daily from 7am where there are icy conditions.

There are 32 main priority routes across the region which are treated in the morning and evening, and secondary routes are also being treated from 8am daily where icy conditions are reported.

Residents can request that their nearest grit bin be refilled here.

Highlands

In the Highlands, pavements and footpaths are treated on a priority basis.

First is those in main shopping areas, then pavements around schools, hospitals and other commercial areas, then those in residential areas if weather permits.

Full gritting maps in your area can be found here.

Moray

The most heavily used walking routes are treated from 9am to 5pm when needed in Moray.

These include those around the hospital and the high street.

Other paths and cycle tracks will be gritted if weather and time permit.

The public can find their nearest grit bin here.

Western Isles

Footpath gritting is ongoing in Stornoway, with the most used routes being prioritised and treated using a quad and spreader trailer.

Tarbert and Balivanich footpaths are being gritted as required by hand.

Roads teams are working their way around the large number of salt bin refill requests that have come in across the islands.

Shetland

Thousands in Shetland are still without power, mostly in areas such as Voe, Brae, Yell and the West Mainland.

SSEN says the 125-strong crew have made progress in restoring power but that it could be the end of the week before the issue is fully resolved.

The council is prioritising gritting roads so that relevant teams can move around the islands to fix the power.

A spokeswoman from the council said it is working to support vulnerable members of the community.

Orkney

Paths and pavements used by the largest number of people from residential areas to the central areas of town around shopping, commercial and community facilities.

The treatment of footpaths begins at 6am and ends at 4pm, with only emergency routes being gritted overnight.