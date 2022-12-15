‘Heroic’ farmers hailed for rescuing drivers and clearing roads during snowdrifts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Farmers who helped rescue drivers and clear roads during the worst of the snow this week have been praised.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid applauded farmers who battled through the snowdrifts in Turriff, Banff, Aberchirder, Fraserburgh, Lonmay and Cruden Bay.

Roads were particularly badly hit on Wednesday, with multiple reports of cars getting stuck.

Motorists on the A92 Stonehaven to Dundee road were also stranded until kind-hearted farmers came along.

Mr Duguid said: “Our heroic farmers from across the north-east have gone above and beyond to help stranded travellers to navigate through the treacherous conditions.

“Some of the situations people have faced during these snow storms have been horrendous and I’m glad there have been no significant casualties.

“Our farmers do a fantastic job of clearing roads and towing stranded vehicles out onto a passable road, often in the darkness of the early hours of the morning.

“Our farming and rural communities always come together in difficult times like this and I’m extremely grateful to all those who helped during these heavy snow showers.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday night, the A96 was closed in both directions at the Fochabers by-pass due to the snowdrifts and a jackknifed lorry.