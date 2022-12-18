Aberdeen Poundland customers donate hundreds of selection boxes for Big Christmas Food Appeal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of Poundland customers have been doing their part to support our Big Christmas Food Appeal.

The Trinity Centre store has been collecting selection boxes kindly donated by their customers throughout the festive season.

Staff have been delivering big boxes packed full of chocolate treats to their nearest Big Christmas Food Appeal donation point several times a week.

The festive donations will soon all be distributed to foodbanks across the north and north-east by the Cfine team.

Charlotte Winchester, assistant store manager, said: “We noticed the drop-off point set up across the centre so we thought that would be a good way to donate. When we got the customers involved, pretty much every second customer was willing to donate.

“We also had a few customers stopping us on the way to the drop-off point who just thought it was a brilliant idea. Most are really happy to help – we’re filling boxes left, right and centre.”

When customers buy their shopping at the till they are asked if they would like to donate a selection box to Cfine – with staff also contributing to donations.

“The customers are really brilliant, they provide quite a lot. It’s great to see the amount of boxes,” she added.

“Cfine does a lot of good, we hear about them helping people quite a lot. So, myself and the staff are thankful to the customers and really happy to be a part of it.”

Poundland will continue to collect donations for Cfine after Christmas with a basket in store for customers to leave food items.

Spreading more Christmas cheer

Meanwhile, Stonehaven Rotary Club has also been collecting donations of selection boxes this festive season.

They kindly donated 50 boxes to two foodbanks in the town and delivered the rest to the Cfine warehouse in Aberdeen in support of the Big Christmas Food Appeal.

The club also attached a note to each box to wish the recipient a happy Christmas.

Jennifer Macdonald, vice president of Stonehaven Rotary Club, said: “Members responded generously to an invitation from the committee to donate one or two selection boxes to be passed on to local foodbanks to bring a little Christmas cheer.

“In all 118 selection boxes were donated in just over a week. The two local Stonehaven foodbanks each accepted 25 – the most they could take – with the remainder donated to the Big Christmas Food Appeal.

“We hope the sweet treats help to add a little cheer over Christmas for those who receive them.”

The Big Christmas Food Appeal

There are a number of Big Christmas Food Appeal drop-off points set up across the north and north-east – which will remain open until December 23.

Donations of tinned goods, jars cereals, pasta, rice, UHT milk and toiletries – as well as selection boxes – will be gratefully received.

The campaign aims to debunk some of the myths around foodbanks and make it as easy as possible for people to get help.

The Press and Journal, Evening Express, Original 106 and Energy Voice have teamed up again with Cfine, a charity that supports people across Grampian and the Highlands, to collect donations.

