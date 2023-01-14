Deadline looms for RNAS Spring Show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Organisers of the Royal Northern Agricultural Society’s (RNAS) Spring Show are encouraging exhibitors to get their entries in before the deadline.

The annual event, due to place at ANM Group’s Thainstone Centre, Inverurie, on Wednesday, March 1, includes classes for exhibition cattle, carcase cattle, sheep, horses, cereals, roots and fodder.

RNAS secretary Alison Argo, said entries for classes will close on January 20, with the deadline for Young Farmers’ and SWI entries on January 30.

Entries for the sale of pedigree bulls conducted by Aberdeen and Northern Marts closed this week and Mrs Argo said that trade stand spaces were almost full.

The event also includes Young Farmers’ stockjudging, long service awards and an array of exhibitor stands showcasing the latest technology and agricultural innovations.

Schedule and entry forms can be found at:

https://rnas.org.uk/

A full preview will appear in the paper prior to the event.