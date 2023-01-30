Charity appeals for ‘Brave’ men to get involved in fundraising catwalk show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Charity appeals for ‘Brave’ men to get involved in fundraising catwalk show

By Cameron Roy
January 30, 2023, 11:57 am Updated: January 30, 2023, 2:52 pm
The all-male fashion show Brave is looking for courageous men to come forward. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
The all-male fashion show Brave is looking for courageous men to come forward. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

A north-east cancer charity is appealing for more men to get involved with their hugely popular fashion show.

Friends of Anchor, which provides support for people going through cancer or haematology treatment, hosts two fashion shows each year.

The events go beyond showing off the latest trends, and instead bring people together – often making lifelong friends – to hit back against cancer.

Courage on the Catwalk features women, while Brave is the male equivalent. Both shows are held at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen in May.

The courageous bunch will be professionally styled and trained over the course of five rehearsals, clothes fittings and photography sessions.

Friends of Anchor also hosts an icebreaker dinner to allow the men to get to know each other – with many of them forming lasting friendships.

Friends and family in the crowd at last year’s event. Image: Paul Glendell/DCT Media.

‘A journey filled with friendships’

Allan Leslie was one of last year’s models and is now encouraging others to give it a go.

He said: “I wish we could freeze the Brave experience in time, or do it all over again.”

“The journey is filled with new experiences and friendships being formed that last far beyond the show nights. We had a blast.”

Last year’s event showcased a line-up of models aged between 25 and 77, as hundreds of guests came along to show their support which saw the group transform from “shy guys to catwalk models”.

Watch last year’s Brave catwalk show below:

Since its inception in 2017, Brave has raised £559,888 for local cancer and haematology care.

Event allows ‘men to speak openly’

Charity boss Sarah-Jane Hogg said: “This is a really special event – year after year our models say how much they’d love to do it all again, so please take it from them.

“We often find that men don’t speak as openly about health issues they may be dealing with or have experienced in the past.

Hundreds of people came out to show their support for the all-male fashion show in aid of Friends of Anchor last year. Image: Paul Glendell/DCT Media.

“One of our aims with Brave is to change that – this event provides a platform for men to forge new and lasting friendships with their fellow models, and the bonds we see year after year are quite incredible – there’s so much support and camaraderie between the gents.”

This year’s funding will go towards providing enhancements for The Anchor Centre, a new cancer and haematology facility due to open in September in Aberdeen.

Applicants who are selected for the catwalk must be able to take part in the shows on May 4 and 5 at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen.

For more information on how to apply, people can go to Friends of Anchor’s fundraising events page, email info@friendsofanchor.org or call 01224 859170.

