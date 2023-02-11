Boozy brunches given go-ahead at Albyn in Aberdeen as council hears of huge customer demand

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s relaunched Albyn bar will start selling alcohol with brunch, as customers aim to kick off their weekends in style.

While fewer people are venturing into Aberdeen city centre at night, demand for a mid-morning tipple is soaring.

It was with the cries of clientele ringing in their ears that Albyn bosses approached the council about tweaking its alcohol licence.

And they have now been given permission to start selling booze with food from 10am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Aberdeen’s Albyn brunches about to get better

Representing the Albyn, solicitor Tony Dawson told members of the licensing committee about how tastes have shifted in recent years.

He said: “The reason for this application is due to customer demand, punters at the Albyn want to have a drink served with their brunch.

“It would only be served alongside brunch, nobody coming in at 10am could just order a pint.”

Plans ‘good for the city centre’

It came as Soul sought permission to scrap its weeknight bouncers amid stagnating night-time trade.

And Mr Dawson added: “The city centre is nothing like what it was pre-Covid, Sundays to Thursdays are very weak trading days.

“This will not make significant profits but it would be good for the city centre and its tourist industry.”

The event with @galsscotland is getting us excited about the launch of Brunch @ The Albyn… From March 15th…. 🍳From 12… Posted by The Albyn on Friday, 25 February 2022

Are you among the growing number of people who prefer to socialise in the day than during the evening? Let us know in our comments section below

What can Aberdeen brunch fans get at the Albyn?

The menu includes favourites like a full Scottish breakfast or smashed avocado, feta cheese and scrambled eggs on toast.

The Albyn was resurrected by Simon Cruickshank and wife Christie in 2021, after closing in 2018.

They spent hundreds of thousands upgrading the west end spot – and doing away with its “stuffy image”.

After the meeting, Mr Cruickshank told the P&J of his relief – revealing he feared the application would be rejected.