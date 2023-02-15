Exclusive: Leaked budget dossier shows Aberdeen officials are pressing for 10% council tax rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Leaked budget dossier shows Aberdeen officials are pressing for 10% council tax rise

By Alastair Gossip
February 15, 2023, 6:00 am
Aberdeen City officials appear to be recommending a 10% increase in council tax for the coming financial year - beginning in April. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen City officials appear to be recommending a 10% increase in council tax for the coming financial year - beginning in April. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen officials are campaigning for a 10% increase in council tax – as the city toils to balance the books.

Leaked briefings prepared ahead of next month’s budget meeting show finance chiefs think it could raise an extra £12.9 million annually.

The Scottish Government has not capped council tax increases this year.

The proposed hike would take the annual bill for a Band D property in Aberdeen from £1,418.62 to £1,560.

The final bill for residents would end up even higher. Other charges, including those for water supply and sewage, would still be added to the total cost.

Options being put to councillors range from maintaining the current tariff – which would bring in around £129.2m – and increasing the levy by as much as 12%.

That uppermost suggestion would raise an extra £15.5m for the local authority next year, the city’s accountants forecast.

But another part of the document – seen exclusively by The Press And Journal – details officials’ endorsed way forward, which indicates 10% is the option being pursued.

Is council tax going up elsewhere?

Neighbouring Aberdeenshire councillors set their council tax last week. The debate there was whether the annual charge should leap four or six per cent.

The eventual four per cent increase, it was admitted, would not be “universally welcomed”.

In Aberdeen, a 10% council tax rise could be accompanied by an across-the-board hike, as it would be “in line with proposed increases to other council fees and charges”.

Council tax for the financial year 2023-24 will be set at a meeting on March 1. The full briefing will be published for public scrutiny around a week before.

But this exclusive excerpt paints a picture of the financial lay of the land at the Town House – and the types of decisions councillors could be thinking of making.

City finance chief: One-off savings leaving council in ‘unsustainable position’

In August, they were told the city would need to slash £53m when setting next year’s budget.

The daunting savings target is so high for 2023-24 because councillors voted to save £19m through one-off wins last year.

These short-term measures can not be replicated in the years to come, meaning officials have to find new ways of balancing the city chequebook.

At the start of the month, chief finance officer Jonathan Belford said: “One-off funding streams present the council with an unsustainable position.

Aberdeen City Council chief finance officer Jonathan Belford briefed councilllors on a forecast £53m hole in the local authority's budget for the coming financial year. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen City Council chief finance officer Jonathan Belford briefed councilllors on a forecast £53m hole in the local authority’s budget for the coming financial year. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

“Each year that you balance a budget based on a one-off funding stream, for example, reserves or taking advantage of fiscal flexibility as we have this year, that has to be replaced the next year.

“As a result, it becomes evermore unaffordable to actually find new solutions and therefore strikingly difficult for the overall budget to be sustainable over the medium to long term.”

That forecast now looks the reality, with the 10% council tax rise understood to be one of the ways the bookkeepers suggest saving – or cutting – more than £50m.

By 2027-28, the council will have to trim £134m, by officials’ own moderate estimates.

All options laid out by the accountants would leave the local authority with a £9.5m surplus, leaving leeway for a lesser council tax increase potentially.

A 4% increase, as passed in Aberdeenshire, would still leave it with a £1.7m cushion.

Potential Aberdeen council tax rise not a done deal yet

But it will be the elected members who take the eventual decision on how to keep the council in the black next year.

A council tax increase would add to the mounting costs people living in Aberdeen will have to contend with.

In December, the SNP and Liberal Democrat coalition running the local authority voted through steep increases in the cost of parking permits.

Residents living within controlled parking zones face eye-watering hikes of up to £140 a year if they wish to park their car outside their homes.

This would be on top of the mounting cost of living nationwide, as household bills skyrocket.

A city spokeswoman told The P&J: “Finalised budget options drawn up by officers will be published on the council’s website later this month.

“Councillors will meet on March 1 to agree a budget for 2023-24.

“It would not be appropriate to comment in advance of this.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented