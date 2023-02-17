Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected

By Louise Glen
February 17, 2023, 8:11 pm
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.

Legionella has been discovered in a NHS Grampian hospital in Peterhead.

NHS bosses confirmed that the bacteria was detected at Peterhead Community Hospital, after earlier in the week confirming there were water quality issues.

Both the renal ward, and the 16-bed summers ward have remained open – but all other departments including A&E and the maternity unit are closed.

Jeff Shaw, partnership manager for Aberdeenshire H&SCP, said: “With the detection of legionella at Peterhead Community Hospital and Health Centre we have had to put a number of mitigations in place such as the installation of point of use filters on taps.

“We are taking every necessary precaution to ensure the safety of our staff and patients, both those at summers ward and those that visit the health centre or an outpatient clinic.

“Although the risk of infection is slight, we would ask every visitor to the site to adhere to the safety instructions and please remain patient with staff as they are doing an amazing job in difficult circumstances.”

The renal unit remains open, a spokeswoman said: “The risk of contracting Legionnaires’ Disease is very small, and the water used in the dialysis process is ultra-filtered and as such it is safe to continue to receive dialysis at the unit.”

Earlier this week, family of patients raised concerns after being told they were told they were not allowed to use water, or flush toilets.

Patients were being washed by wet wipe.

Legionella is a bacterium which can cause Legionnaires’ Disease.

What has NHS Grampian done?

A spokeswoman said: “We have installed point of use filters to certain taps and all shower heads across the hospital site and the health centre. This will ensure that the water that runs from the tap is safe to use for cleaning, hand washing and other such activities.

“This is also true for the use of showers.

Peterhead hospital. Image: Scott Baxter.

“We are also in the process of ensuring that all toilets have a ‘lid’ and that each toilet is flushed with the lid down to decrease the likelihood of water droplets containing Legionella being released into the air and inhaled.

“It is also for this reason that we have recommended a 20 minute ‘grace period’ in between uses of all toilets. We would also recommend people use a face mask when flushing the toilet. This is an added precaution.”

Bacteria in the water, including legionella, are removed by point of use filters to make the water safe to use as it normally would be.

What is Legionnaires’ Disease?

Legionnaires’ disease is a lung infection (a type of severe pneumonia) you can get from inhaling droplets of water from things like air conditioning or hot tubs. It’s uncommon but it can be very serious

You can get Legionnaires’ disease if you breathe in tiny droplets of water containing bacteria that causes the infection.

You can get Legionnaires’ disease from things like:

  • air conditioning systems that are not properly maintained
  • humidifiers that are not properly maintained
  • taps and showers that are not used often

Most healthy people do not get Legionnaires’ disease after being exposed to Legionella. Being 50 years or older or having certain risk factors can increase your chances of becoming unwell, but it is still rare.

 

