Barry Robson says spell in charge of Aberdeen has been seven years in the making

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Barry Robson says spell in charge of Aberdeen has been seven years in the making

By Andy Skinner
February 17, 2023, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.

Barry Robson is eager to showcase his learnings from a seven-year apprenticeship during his stint as Aberdeen interim manager.

Robson is in temporary charge of the Dons, following the departure of Jim Goodwin in the wake of a 6-0 loss to Hibernian last month.

After starting with a 3-1 loss to St Mirren, in which the Reds played the majority of the match with 10 men, Robson guided the side to a victory of the same scoreline against Motherwell in their last outing on February 4.

The Dons’ next fixture is a formidable test away to champions Celtic on Saturday.

Inverurie-born midfielder Robson enjoyed a decorated playing career, which saw him feature for the likes of Celtic and Middlesbrough as well as winning 17 caps for the Scotland national team.

He spent the final three years of his career with the Dons, before joining the Pittodrie coaching setup under Derek McInnes following his retirement in 2016.

In a club statement during the week, chairman Dave Cormack stressed the need for patience in the search for a permanent manager, indicating Robson will continue to take charge of the side for at least the next two matches.

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS

Robson insists the task of overseeing the Dons’ first team for a lengthy period is one he is ready for.

He said: “It has been a few years now I have been retired.

“I worked under Derek for years as a first-team coach, and learned bundles from him.

“I took my own team with the development squad and tried to implement my own ideas and build up the model at this football club.

“I have also done my pro-licence, which has kept me busy.

Barry Robson.

“People seem to think I have been sitting here doing nothing but it has been far from that.

“I have been educating myself and doing other things in the background, and visiting other clubs.

“I had the chance to go into management the day I retired but I decided to take the route to sit back and learn first.”

Robson heeds advice from former Celtic boss

This is Robson’s second spell in interim charge, having briefly taken the reins following the sacking of Stephen Glass 12 months ago.

His only match in charge on that occasion was a 1-1 draw with St Johnstone, before Goodwin was appointed in the subsequent days.

With a longer period at the helm this time around, Robson is fully aware it will be a sharp learning curve.

He added: “If you ask any head coach or manager, you improve every day and there is always something new you learn.

“I remember Gordon Strachan said to me, you can coach and do this all for 40 years but nothing prepares you for the first three or four weeks in management.

Gordon Strachan during his spell as Scotland manager

“I had a laugh at that. I did it before for a week, I have seen it all before. Loads of different things happen and come up and you have to deal with. I think I can handle all those things pretty well.

“We all believe we are ready and we all believe we can affect a team and try to get results and that is why we are in it.”

Celtic task has been Robson’s full focus

Robson insists his full focus throughout the last fortnight has been on preparing his side for the trip to Parkhead.

The Hoops have not lost a Premiership home game since January 2021, and are nine points clear at the top of the Premiership at present.

Aberdeen are without Liam Scales, who is on loan from Ange Postecoglou’s side, while fellow defender Ross McCrorie serves the final match of a suspension.

Liam Scales in action for Aberdeen.

Robson added: “It is pretty obvious with the statement, where we all are at the minute.

“It is the same as what I know. I think everyone will agree that when you go to face Celtic I have a lot more on my mind than that.

“We’ve been trying to prepare and focus as much as we can on playing the best team in the country at the minute.

“It is no secret we don’t have our two centre backs.

“They both have speed which will be a big miss at Celtic Park.

“We have players who can come in and try to help us get a result.

“It changes the way we approach it but hopefully we will be organised and hopefully we can get some sort of result.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says Aberdeen's loss to Celtic showed Dons are still recovering from recent…
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
'It would be crazy not to consider him' - Matty Kennedy praises the impact…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen are right to play the waiting game in hunt for new…
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Ex-Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay ruled out for rest of the season after knee surgery
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: Getting the right man for Aberdeen is vital - no matter how…
Gordon Strachan during his spell as Scotland manager
Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan emerges as new favourite for the Aberdeen job
3
Could Aberdeen defender Jess Broadrick step into Jen Beattie's shoes for Scotland? Images: Shutterstock.
LONG READ: Could Aberdeen Women's Jess Broadrick be the eventual replacement for retired Scotland…
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13750592cu) Angus MacDonald (27) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and St Mirren at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v St Mirren, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 01-02-2023 - 01 Feb 2023
More than half of Aberdeen team will be changed from Premiership opener v Celtic…
Brian Irvine.
Brian Irvine: Time is of the essence for Aberdeen in hunt for a new…

Most Read

1
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose lead fixing is found hanging from a…
2
16-year-old Alise Driksna has been found.
Missing teenager Alise Driksna from Inverness has been traced
3
Elle Binnie leaving court. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Woman led police on ‘disgraceful’ high-speed chase through Aberdeen
4
Stacey Adams is worried her two children Lilly- Grace and Mason are unwell because of the mould and damp in their council home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’
5
bijou Buckie
Bijou by the Sea: Moray businessman hopes to lease ‘unique’ coastal restaurant near Buckie
6
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Broadford community consultation Picture shows; Broadford community event. Broadford. Supplied by Cllr John Finlayson Date; 09/02/2023
Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development
7
Sean Hubbard. Image: DC Thomson
Teen assaulted girl, 15, he thought stole his alcohol
8
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
10
A Stagecoach bus that came off the road on the A90 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'floored' by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton
Hamilton Accies' Lucas De Bolle scores the opener against Inverness. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in 1-0…
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...
Post Thumbnail
Highland League: Rothes get the better of Forres in Moray derby
Aspiring chef Brody Paterson will head to London next month for the Springboard Future Chef competition. Image: Phil Downie Photography.
Inverurie teenager preparing to cook up a storm at FutureChef finals in London
CalMac Ferry in Ardrossan. Image: Andrew Crawley.
Calls to replace CalMac with brand new state-owned ferry service
More than 90 pedigree bulls/females and over 50 exhibition cattle are destined for the RNAS Spring Show.
Strong entries destined for RNAS Spring Show

Editor's Picks

Most Commented