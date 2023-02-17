Barry Robson says spell in charge of Aberdeen has been seven years in the making

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barry Robson is eager to showcase his learnings from a seven-year apprenticeship during his stint as Aberdeen interim manager.

Robson is in temporary charge of the Dons, following the departure of Jim Goodwin in the wake of a 6-0 loss to Hibernian last month.

After starting with a 3-1 loss to St Mirren, in which the Reds played the majority of the match with 10 men, Robson guided the side to a victory of the same scoreline against Motherwell in their last outing on February 4.

The Dons’ next fixture is a formidable test away to champions Celtic on Saturday.

Inverurie-born midfielder Robson enjoyed a decorated playing career, which saw him feature for the likes of Celtic and Middlesbrough as well as winning 17 caps for the Scotland national team.

He spent the final three years of his career with the Dons, before joining the Pittodrie coaching setup under Derek McInnes following his retirement in 2016.

In a club statement during the week, chairman Dave Cormack stressed the need for patience in the search for a permanent manager, indicating Robson will continue to take charge of the side for at least the next two matches.

Robson insists the task of overseeing the Dons’ first team for a lengthy period is one he is ready for.

He said: “It has been a few years now I have been retired.

“I worked under Derek for years as a first-team coach, and learned bundles from him.

“I took my own team with the development squad and tried to implement my own ideas and build up the model at this football club.

“I have also done my pro-licence, which has kept me busy.

“People seem to think I have been sitting here doing nothing but it has been far from that.

“I have been educating myself and doing other things in the background, and visiting other clubs.

“I had the chance to go into management the day I retired but I decided to take the route to sit back and learn first.”

Robson heeds advice from former Celtic boss

This is Robson’s second spell in interim charge, having briefly taken the reins following the sacking of Stephen Glass 12 months ago.

His only match in charge on that occasion was a 1-1 draw with St Johnstone, before Goodwin was appointed in the subsequent days.

With a longer period at the helm this time around, Robson is fully aware it will be a sharp learning curve.

He added: “If you ask any head coach or manager, you improve every day and there is always something new you learn.

“I remember Gordon Strachan said to me, you can coach and do this all for 40 years but nothing prepares you for the first three or four weeks in management.

“I had a laugh at that. I did it before for a week, I have seen it all before. Loads of different things happen and come up and you have to deal with. I think I can handle all those things pretty well.

“We all believe we are ready and we all believe we can affect a team and try to get results and that is why we are in it.”

Celtic task has been Robson’s full focus

Robson insists his full focus throughout the last fortnight has been on preparing his side for the trip to Parkhead.

The Hoops have not lost a Premiership home game since January 2021, and are nine points clear at the top of the Premiership at present.

Aberdeen are without Liam Scales, who is on loan from Ange Postecoglou’s side, while fellow defender Ross McCrorie serves the final match of a suspension.

Robson added: “It is pretty obvious with the statement, where we all are at the minute.

“It is the same as what I know. I think everyone will agree that when you go to face Celtic I have a lot more on my mind than that.

“We’ve been trying to prepare and focus as much as we can on playing the best team in the country at the minute.

“It is no secret we don’t have our two centre backs.

“They both have speed which will be a big miss at Celtic Park.

“We have players who can come in and try to help us get a result.

“It changes the way we approach it but hopefully we will be organised and hopefully we can get some sort of result.”