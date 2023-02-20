Princess Anne set to make appearance at farming show in Inverurie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Princess Royal is expected to attend one of the north-east’s leading farm shows next month.

Princess Anne is due to make her sixth appearance at The Royal Northern Spring Show since becoming patron of the RNAS (Royal Northern Agricultural Society) in 1995.

The one-day farming event, taking place on March 1, showcases an array of trade stands plus produce and livestock competitions which attract some of the best cattle from across the country.

RNAS president Billy Stewart said: “We are honoured to be joined by our distinguished patron for our 2023 event and we are sure that her presence will be welcomed by participants and visitors alike.

“Her Royal Highness takes a keen interest in the RNAS and its work, and we look forward to sharing with her a day which will celebrate the very best of our sector.

“We look forward to the return of this important showcase for agriculture and a successful, memorable and productive day for all concerned.”

Grant Rogerson, chief executive ANM Group added: “We will be delighted to welcome Her Royal Highness to Thainstone Centre at the Spring Show in March.

“The Royal Family have always shown great interest in the agricultural industry and The Princess Royal is a fantastic advocate for the sector.”

The Royal Northern Spring Show will take place on March 1 at the Thainstone Centre in Inverurie.

Last year, Princess Anne delighted the crowds at the Turriff Show.

During her visit, the Princess Royal viewed leading livestock entries, including the National Highland Cattle Show.

She also presented the prestigious Champion of Champions award in the Main Ring after the grand parade.