Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen

By Chloe Irvine
February 23, 2023, 2:46 pm Updated: February 23, 2023, 4:02 pm
Marischal Court, Aberdeen
Two men have been arrested and charged following £16,000 drugs recovery at Marischal Court. Image supplied by Google Maps

Two men have been charged after drugs with an estimated street value of £16,000 were recovered in an Aberdeen high rise.

Police searched a property in Marischal Court yesterday and recovered a quantity of drugs believed to be cocaine, heroin and cannabis, along with more than £1,000 in cash.

Two 22-year-old men have been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery. They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Chris Wilson said: “We remain committed to disrupting county lines activity and we will use all resources at our disposal and take any action necessary to rid our communities of drugs and reduce the harm they cause.

“We acknowledge the misery drug misuse can cause in the communities and rely on support and information from the public to help combat this.”

Those with any information regarding drugs in their community or county lines have been advised to contact police on 101.

Alternatively, people can also make an anonymous report through Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Portlethen police station
Closure of Portlethen police station 'not consistent' with commitment to serve local communities
Murdered Brenda Page and her 13 Allan Street flat in Aberdeen where her body was discovered . Image: DC Thomson.
Blood-stained bed sheets shown to jury as ex-policeman describes Brenda Page murder scene
The Big Issue eBike scheme was rolled out in Aberdeen in November, but the launch was plagued by crime. But thanks to GPS technology and the police, this problem has vastly reduced. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen ebike thieves caught 'red-handed' thanks to GPS tracking
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; John and Victoria Symon leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Couple banned from keeping pets after around 60 neglected animals seized from Aberdeen flat
Aberdeen/Inverness alt rock duo Alkanes are set to release their first single for three years. Photo supplied by Alkanes.
Aberdeen/Inverness rock duo Alkanes team up with prog metal legend for new single
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
Participants of the show, including King Momo. Image: Truman Vaz Photography.
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
michael mcintyre aberdeen
Comedian Michael McIntyre adds second Aberdeen date due to popular demand
There were 13 ambulances waiting outside ARI on Wednesday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
The new homes will complete the Greenacres development in Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Claymore Homes gets green light to complete Peterhead's Greenacres site as plan for 61…

Most Read

1
There were 13 ambulances waiting outside ARI on Wednesday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
3
Two fire appliances are in attendance in Kemnay. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Emergency services rush to scene of road collision in Kemnay
4
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An army veteran who previously completed a charity bike ride from Aberdeen to Arbroath has been found guilty of attacking his pregnant partner Picture shows; Sammy Stewart. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car…
6
Participants of the show, including King Momo. Image: Truman Vaz Photography.
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
7
Society ; Chef Feature. Cafe Boheme with Chef John Pattillo and Owner Paul Mair. (pictured) 27/11/18 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE
Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
8
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
9
wood group headquarters
Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers

More from Press and Journal

Storm had to have an operation after being injured on materials that were fly tipped. Image: Ivor Manson.
Dog seriously injured by fly-tipping in Highlands amid calls to take dumped rubbish more…
Donnie MacLeod, the owner of MacLeod Organics, was a pioneer of the veg box scene. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Can't find tomatoes and peppers in Inverness? Check out these 5 fruit and veg…
Live your best life in this ultra modern Aberdeen apartment. Photos supplied by Cala Homes.
Go through the keyhole of this chic Aberdeen show apartment
SNP leadership hopeful Kate Forbes has faced criticism after sharing some of her personal beliefs during her campaign (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Catherine Deveney: It's not the government's job to morally judge the people it serves
Duncan & Todd managing director Frances Rus. Image: Big Partnership
Duncan and Todd expands branch network to Keith but shuts in Huntly
The Gaelic Board will pay for signs featuring the new bilingual logo at NHS Highland's Assynt House headquarters. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
'Too many chances and near misses': Employee says NHS Highland understaffing is putting patients…
Police pulling over a car and speaking to them
Highland police to feature in new BBC documentary
Scottish National Party leadership candidate Kate Forbes in Edinburgh after the recording of a television interview. Ms Forbes has said her campaign to replace Nicola Sturgeon as first minister is "absolutely not over" despite a backlash on her equal marriage views. She has received criticism from members of her own party after she said she would not have voted for same-sex marriage if she had been in office during the 2014 vote. Picture date: Wednesday October 26, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Readers' Letters: Kate Forbes's 'straight' answers divide opinions amid 'uninspiring' SNP leadership debate as…
Kate Forbes, pictured here in 2019, is a member of the Free Church of Scotland (Image: Andrew Smith/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Kate Forbes is entitled to her faith - but she can't use…
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: PA
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson believes little to be gained by looking back at…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented