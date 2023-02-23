Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men have been charged after drugs with an estimated street value of £16,000 were recovered in an Aberdeen high rise.

Police searched a property in Marischal Court yesterday and recovered a quantity of drugs believed to be cocaine, heroin and cannabis, along with more than £1,000 in cash.

Two 22-year-old men have been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery. They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Chris Wilson said: “We remain committed to disrupting county lines activity and we will use all resources at our disposal and take any action necessary to rid our communities of drugs and reduce the harm they cause.

“We acknowledge the misery drug misuse can cause in the communities and rely on support and information from the public to help combat this.”

Those with any information regarding drugs in their community or county lines have been advised to contact police on 101.

Alternatively, people can also make an anonymous report through Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 555 111.