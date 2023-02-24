Trees carrying ‘various diseases’ to be chopped down at Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

About a dozen mature trees are to be felled at Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen due to them carrying “various diseases.”

Large beech, ash, chestnut and lime trees are among those going to be chopped down.

A recent inspection found some of the trees are carrying fungi including ganoderma, pleurotus, and hymenoscyphus fraxineus.

A row of lime trees are also believed to be carrying a fungi called kretzschmaria deusta and while the trees currently appear healthy, the timbre will become very brittle.

Aberdeen City Council confirmed these trees will be “severely cut back” while also retaining a “smaller canopy of dense epicormic growth” where shoots lower down the trunk can grow.

Some of the trees that are being cut down are going to be used as sculptures within Hazlehead Park, in addition to the Gruffalo, a red squirrel, and a spider.

Stop infections from spreading further

Aberdeen City Council’s communities, housing, and public protection committee convener Miranda Radley stressed the felling is necessary.

She said: “While it is sad our tree squad is having to cut down some diseased trees, it is better for the woods at Hazlehead Park so the infections do not spread further.”

“It is great the wood from the felled trees will be turned into the popular sculptures in the park and we appreciate that new trees will be planted for future generations of the city to enjoy.”

This comes less than two years after Hazlehead Park was crowned one of the winners of the Green Flag Award.

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful announced a total of 77 parks in the country had received the prestigious accolade.

The award celebrates well maintained greenspaces that enable exercise, safe areas for play and provide opportunities for people to improve their mental wellbeing.