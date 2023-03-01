Fly-tippers strike again in Dyce amid warnings it will continue following closure of nearby recycling centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fly-tippers strike again in Dyce amid warnings it will continue following closure of nearby recycling centre

By Cameron Roy
March 1, 2023, 7:20 pm Updated: March 1, 2023, 7:49 pm
The images of the shocking fly-tipping was spotted last week. Image: Ron Miller.
The images of the shocking fly-tipping was spotted last week. Image: Ron Miller.

Sofas and furniture has been dumped in an Aberdeen supermarket car park in yet another fly-tipping incident.

Residents have raised concerns fly-tipping has been increasing ever since the closure of the area’s recycling centre in June 2020.

Ronald Miller has repeatedly reported problems in the area since the plant was closed by Aberdeen City Council due to low footfall.

Last week, a mountain of waste was spotted near the recycling bins at Dyce’s Asda.

The rubbish included large sofas and wooden furniture that could have been recycled.

Rubbish blocked others from recycling

Mr Miller, who has lived in nearby Newmachar for 13 years, said the repeated fly-tipping has become common in the area.

“I tried to go and put my recycling through but I wasn’t able to get near it because there was so much rubbish in the way.

“Everyone was just walking by and ignoring it – including Asda employees.”

The large pile of rubbish blocked others from accessing the recycling. Image: Ron Miller.

The supermarket said the rubbish was removed within 48 hours.

Asda in Bridge of Don put up barricades after concerns its recycling bins would be overwhelmed during strikes in August.

Problem worse after Dyce closure

Mr Miller believes the problem has only been getting worse recently.

“Ever since they closed down the recycling centre around the corner, it has been a consistent problem”, the retired aircraft engineer said.

“It is a waste of time complaining to the council, they just say they can’t respond to me because of cutbacks.”

Dyce recycling centre on Pitmedden Road before it was closed. Image: Kath Flannery.

More recycling centre controversy

Recycling centres in Aberdeenshire have been the subject of controversy after a booking system that was implemented during the pandemic has remained in place.

Many residents who struggle to access the internet have found it difficult to manage.

Aberdeen City only requires booking for larger vehicles but cars must bring proof of address if they want to use the facilities. 

In December, the council rejected claims the policy is “discriminatory” and said it was needed so that each authority can be confident that it is managing the waste produced by its own residents.

What does Aberdeen City Council say?

Regarding the latest instance of fly-tipping in Dyce, Aberdeen City Council have said they are “disappointed” people have “chosen to dispose of their waste illegally”.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident of flytipping at Asda in Dyce and this has now been cleared.

“We offer a bulky uplift service and have four Household Waste & Recycling Centres including two in the north of the city at Bucksburn and Bridge of Don, which are free to use, open seven days per week.”

They also warn that householders should ensure people carrying out work dispose of waste responsibly by providing a Waste Carrier’s Registration.

However, due to budget cuts, funding to combat fly-tipping has been slashed.

It was announced in the budget today that the environmental “hit squad” formed to tackle fly-tipping will be abandoned to recoup £200,000.

The council is now encouraging people to report fly-tipping on its website.

Tags

Conversation

