‘ANOTHER day off school?’ Aberdeenshire coronation celebrations approved despite education fears

Staff and pupils in Aberdeenshire will get an extra day off to mark the coronation of King Charles – despite concerns about children missing another day of school.

In November, the UK and Scottish governments announced there would be an extended long weekend to mark the milestone.

While the coronation ceremony itself will take place on Saturday May 6, an additional bank holiday is set for the Monday.

Council officers had recommended the holiday be approved, to “mark an important day in our nation’s long history”.

They said it would “allow an opportunity for families and communities to come together to welcome His Majesty to the throne”.

The move will also allow residents in the region to celebrate its royal connections.

The historic Balmoral Castle has been a favourite holiday destination for the royal family for more than 100 years.

‘Once-in-a-generation event’

Members of the local authority’s business services committee met earlier today to make the extra holiday official.

Council leader Mark Findlater agreed, saying it was “a really important event for all of us”.

The Conservative committee chairman added: “It is a once-in-a-generation event and I think we have to celebrate it.”

Concerns coronation holiday will impact education

However SNP group leader, Gwyneth Petrie, was less enthusiastic.

While she didn’t oppose the holiday, she said she was “not comfortable” about youngsters missing out on another vital day of school.

She explained: “I don’t think any of us will stand and say that we shouldn’t be celebrating the coronation or that we shouldn’t ask for that.

“But the coronation is being held on a Saturday so I have some concern around why that needs to extend into the Monday and a business day.

“There are costs to the council and we will have to absorb those…

“But what is not taken into account is the wider cost to this, particularly in regards to education.”

‘Welcome break’ for council staff

Ms Petrie noted that pupils across the region have already missed out on a number of school days this year due to strikes and other royal events including the platinum jubilee.

“I just think there is a wider concern about another day off for these children,” Ms Petrie added.

But she supported the holiday for the council’s workforce, saying it would be a “welcome break” for many.

Coronation holiday comes at a price for Aberdeenshire Council

Director of business services, Ritchie Johnston, told the committee that some council teams would have to work on the coronation day to provide essential services.

And the local authority will have to stump up an extra £163,000 to pay its staff for working on the holiday.

But he said efforts would be made to try and ensure workers can watch the ceremony where possible.

