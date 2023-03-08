A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire

By Lottie Hood
March 8, 2023, 12:26 pm Updated: March 8, 2023, 2:29 pm
The lorry fire has damaged the road. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A busy section of the A9 will be shut tonight for repairs following a lorry fire.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on the A9 Inverness to Perth, near Aviemore, at about 9.30pm on Tuesday.

Nobody was injured, but the carriageway was damaged.

Two appliances from Aviemore and Grantown-on-Spey attended the incident. A water carrier from Inverness was also later requested.

The lorry was left completely burnt out. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Crews battled the blaze using a hose reel jet for several hours before the stop message came back at 12.10am.

The Chivas Whisky lorry was left badly damaged following the fire.

Road to close until midnight

The road is open today, under traffic lights, but will shut at 8pm for the recovery of the lorry and road repairs.

It is expected to take several hours and during this time traffic will be diverted through Aviemore town centre.

Temporary traffic lights are in place until the lorry is recovered. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 10.40pm on Tuesday, March 7, to a report of a lorry on fire on the A9 near Carrbridge.

“Officers attended to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with traffic management and the road was closed with a local diversion put in place.

“The fire was put out and no one was injured. The road has since re-opened with temporary traffic lights.

“It is likely to be closed again around 8pm tonight (Wednesday, March 8) for several hours while the lorry is recovered and carriageway repairs carried out.

“Traffic will be diverted through Aviemore town centre.”

