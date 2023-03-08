A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A busy section of the A9 will be shut tonight for repairs following a lorry fire.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on the A9 Inverness to Perth, near Aviemore, at about 9.30pm on Tuesday.

Nobody was injured, but the carriageway was damaged.

Two appliances from Aviemore and Grantown-on-Spey attended the incident. A water carrier from Inverness was also later requested.

Crews battled the blaze using a hose reel jet for several hours before the stop message came back at 12.10am.

The Chivas Whisky lorry was left badly damaged following the fire.

Road to close until midnight

The road is open today, under traffic lights, but will shut at 8pm for the recovery of the lorry and road repairs.

It is expected to take several hours and during this time traffic will be diverted through Aviemore town centre.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 10.40pm on Tuesday, March 7, to a report of a lorry on fire on the A9 near Carrbridge.

“Officers attended to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with traffic management and the road was closed with a local diversion put in place.

“The fire was put out and no one was injured. The road has since re-opened with temporary traffic lights.

“It is likely to be closed again around 8pm tonight (Wednesday, March 8) for several hours while the lorry is recovered and carriageway repairs carried out.

“Traffic will be diverted through Aviemore town centre.”