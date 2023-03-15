Broad Hill developer says controversial flats would boost Aberdeen beach revamp plans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Developers claim controversial flats at Aberdeen’s Broad Hill would boost aims to breathe new life into the beach.

Alexander Bonner is looking to create 29 apartments on the Park Road site currently used as a depot by light haulage firm Paterson’s.

In a third bid to secure approval, Tinto Architecture is arguing that the flats would far better serve the area than the depot.

The design firm noted Aberdeen City Council’s regeneration plans for the beach, insisting the new flats would compliment the upcoming works.

In planning documents, the architects said the proposed development “aims to enhance the area”.

They said it would transform the last piece of commercial land there into a “more suitable residential use”.

Tinto also argued that the existing depot is “in clear juxtaposition to its surroundings”.

What has changed in the Broad Hill flats plan?

The amended proposal will see 29 flats created in an L-shaped six-storey building.

Tinto believes the size of the new building is “sympathetic” to the neighbouring Ocean Apartments and avoids any potential overlooking and overshadowing.

The first to fourth floors will have four two-bedroom and two one-bedroom flats.

The top floor will feature three two-bedroom and two one-bedroom apartments.

Each flat would have an open-plan living, kitchen and dining area, double bedrooms and storage space, as well as a private enclosed balcony.

Some car parking spaces will be created in the undercroft of the building.

What had previously been proposed?

Mr Bonner initially lodged plans for 47 flats on the site back in August 2021.

But more than 130 local residents wrote to the council voicing their opposition to the development.

Concerns were raised about road safety and overdevelopment, while some said the apartments would overshadow Broad Hill.

The application was due to go before the local authority’s planning committee last June but was withdrawn ahead of the crucial meeting due to the backlash.

But just two months later, Mr Bonner submitted his second attempt to build flats on the Park Road site.

However, his tweaked proposal received more than 220 objections from locals.

You can view the latest plans here.