Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Firefighters called to property fire in Aberdeen

By Michelle Henderson
March 18, 2023, 3:41 pm Updated: March 18, 2023, 5:11 pm
Onlookers have seen a number of crews in the area. Image: DC Thomson.
Onlookers have seen a number of crews in the area. Image: DC Thomson.

Fire crews were called to a house fire on a busy city centre street in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were alerted to reports of a fire within a property on Loch Street shortly after 2pm today.

Four fire crews were deployed to the scene, located to the rear of North East Scotland College (Nescol).

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, one main jet, one hose reel jet and small tools to extinguish the fire.

The stop message came in at around 2.27pm.

Witnesses reported a major emergency response in the area, with a number of fire appliances and police vehicles seen outside the Aberdeen property.

Loch Street was cordoned off by officers, close to the Bon Accord multi-storey car park, as fire crews responded to the call.

The road has since reopened.

Police confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a fire at a property on Loch Street, Aberdeen around 2.05pm on Saturday, March 18.

“Officers attended to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.”

