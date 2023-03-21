High winds and flood warnings in place across the north of Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A yellow weather warning is in place for very strong winds and a number of flood warnings are in place across the north and north-east.

The weather warning, which was issued by the Met Office, came into force at 4am this morning.

It will remain in place until 1pm and covers large parts of the Highlands and Islands, Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Gusts of up to 86mph are expected at the summit of Cairngorm Mountain as Ben Nevis sees wind speeds of up to 69mph.

The @metoffice has issued YELLOW weather warnings Wed: WIND (22/03) 04:00 – (16/03) 22:00 For more info: https://t.co/Dzsa9roh0N pic.twitter.com/nV1cKG0D1G — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 21, 2023

Local communities are also set to experience harsh gales during the yellow weather warning with forecasters predicting 52mph gales in Oban and 49mph in Portree on Skye.

Aberdeenshire Council is warning locals to be vigilant ahead of the forecast, as they warn gales of 65pmh are likely in exposed locations.

The warning stretches from the island of Barra on the west coast across to the east coast, impacting communities including Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Aberdeen.

The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for wind for 10am-1pm on Wednesday 22 March. Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely widely and 65 mph in exposed locations, with a chance of gusts reaching 75 mph in parts of western Scotland. https://t.co/BBXMxdQwAE pic.twitter.com/pXM8psZ2ry — Aberdeenshire Council (@Aberdeenshire) March 21, 2023

Dornoch and Bonar Bridge in the Highlands will endure the worst of the conditions.

Commuters braced for potential travel disruption

Forecasters warn commuters to expect longer than usual journey times due to delays or cancellations to road, rail, air and ferry services.

Households may also experience a loss of power due to the conditions as coastal commuters brace for the potential of localised flooding.

❌RED #Mallaig #SmallIsles 22Mar Due to forecast adverse weather, this service has been cancelled. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) March 22, 2023

Transport operators have already begun warning passengers of potential disruption.

On Twitter, CalMac confirmed a number of crossings would be liable to disruption or cancellation.

There have been a number of delays so far, while the 7.20am sailing from Tobermory and 8am Kilchoan ferries have been cancelled, with an announcement regarding later sailings due at 10.30am.

Elsewhere, services from Oban to Castlebay, Craignure and Lochboisdale have been cancelled, as has the ferry between Mallaig and the Small Isles.

Also, the Corran Ferry service on the Ardnamurchan peninsula has been suspended until further notice.

⚠️ Flood warning – Spey Viaduct-Spey Bay ⚠️A combination of high tides and prevailing weather conditions means that… Posted by Moray Council on Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Flood warnings in place

SEPA has also issued a number of flood warnings and alerts for across the north and north-east.

In Orkney, Stromness, Burray and Ayre of Cara, St Margaret’s Hope, Longhope and Hoy, Sanday and Westray have been issued warnings.

The Western Isles are also being urged to be prepared, with warnings in place for the Vatersay, Eriskay, South Ford, North Ford, Berneray causeways, Castlebay, Barra, Lochboisdale, West Benbecula, Locheport, Lochmaddy, Leverburgh, Seilebost and Luskentyre, Tarbert and Stornoway.

Warnings are also in place for Spey Bay, Fort William, Corpach and Coal and Stonehaven.

Meanwhile alerts have been issued for Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speysdie, Caithness and Sutherland, Shetland and Wester Ross.