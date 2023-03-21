High winds and flood warnings in place across the north of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

High winds and flood warnings in place across the north of Scotland

By Michelle Henderson and Chris Cromar
March 21, 2023, 12:57 pm Updated: March 22, 2023, 10:10 am
The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for wind covering large parts of the north and north-east, including Boddam Lighthouse in Aberdeenshire. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
A yellow weather warning is in place for very strong winds and a number of flood warnings are in place across the north and north-east.

The weather warning, which was issued by the Met Office, came into force at 4am this morning.

It will remain in place until 1pm and covers large parts of the Highlands and Islands, Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Gusts of up to 86mph are expected at the summit of Cairngorm Mountain as Ben Nevis sees wind speeds of up to 69mph.

Local communities are also set to experience harsh gales during the yellow weather warning with forecasters predicting 52mph gales in Oban and 49mph in Portree on Skye.

Aberdeenshire Council is warning locals to be vigilant ahead of the forecast, as they warn gales of 65pmh are likely in exposed locations.

The warning stretches from the island of Barra on the west coast across to the east coast, impacting communities including Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Aberdeen.

Dornoch and Bonar Bridge in the Highlands will endure the worst of the conditions.

Commuters braced for potential travel disruption

Forecasters warn commuters to expect longer than usual journey times due to delays or cancellations to road, rail, air and ferry services.

Households may also experience a loss of power due to the conditions as coastal commuters brace for the potential of localised flooding.

Transport operators have already begun warning passengers of potential disruption.

On Twitter, CalMac confirmed a number of crossings would be liable to disruption or cancellation.

There have been a number of delays so far, while the 7.20am sailing from Tobermory and 8am Kilchoan ferries have been cancelled, with an announcement regarding later sailings due at 10.30am.

Elsewhere, services from Oban to Castlebay, Craignure and Lochboisdale have been cancelled, as has the ferry between Mallaig and the Small Isles.

Also, the Corran Ferry service on the Ardnamurchan peninsula has been suspended until further notice.

⚠️ Flood warning – Spey Viaduct-Spey Bay ⚠️A combination of high tides and prevailing weather conditions means that…

Posted by Moray Council on Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Flood warnings in place

SEPA has also issued a number of flood warnings and alerts for across the north and north-east.

In Orkney, Stromness, Burray and Ayre of Cara, St Margaret’s Hope, Longhope and Hoy, Sanday and Westray have been issued warnings.

The Western Isles are also being urged to be prepared, with warnings in place for the Vatersay, Eriskay, South Ford, North Ford, Berneray causeways, Castlebay, Barra, Lochboisdale, West Benbecula, Locheport, Lochmaddy, Leverburgh, Seilebost and Luskentyre, Tarbert and Stornoway.

Warnings are also in place for Spey Bay, Fort William, Corpach and Coal and Stonehaven.

Meanwhile alerts have been issued for Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speysdie, Caithness and Sutherland, Shetland and Wester Ross.

