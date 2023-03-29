Portsoy Boat Festival: Skerryvore sets sail for Aberdeenshire coast to celebrate event’s 30th anniversary

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

All-time favourite Celtic rock band Skerryvore will return to the north-east this summer for the special anniversary of Portsoy’s traditional boat festival.

After enticing audiences all across the globe, the Celtic rockers will take their fiddles, accordions and pipes to the seaside spot for a night of entertainment and lively tunes.

The band will kick off a fun-packed weekend of celebrations to mark 30 years since the launch of the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival in 1993.

Skerryvore’s “angry fiddler” Craig Espie said: “We had a brilliant night at Portsoy last year, at a great event with a really enthusiastic audience.

“We are looking forward to returning again in June, bringing some new music from our new album, and celebrating the festival’s 30th anniversary.”

Weekend of fun at Portsoy festival

The popular festival will take place on July 1-2, with tickets already available online.

A flotilla of traditional boats will drop anchor in Portsoy’s historic harbour as visitors explore the spectacular coastline, packed with local food and drink stalls.

Organisers have also prepared a programme of crafts and music performances to keep people of all ages entertained throughout the celebratory weekend.

Supported by Dundee-based Sean Findlay and Adam Smith who are currently making waves in the Scottish music scene, Skerryvore will kick-start the fun on June 30.

Event chairman David Urquhart was thrilled to get the “immensely talented” group back on board for this year’s anniversary festival.

He said: “Their lively and high energy performance will certainly start our weekend of maritime celebrations off on a high note.

“We have been working to enhance our programme for this year, strengthening the elements our visitors enjoy, whilst expanding our maritime and water-based activities.

“Skerryvore performed live at the festival last June and received huge acclaim, so I just knew we had to bring them back again this year.”