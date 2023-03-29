Highland League: Brora Rangers prove too strong for Wick Academy

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brora Rangers eased to a 6-1 victory against Wick Academy at Dudgeon Park.

The Cattachs had won 7-1 when the sides met at Harmsworth Park last month but they were looking for a positive response after a narrow 4-3 loss against Banks o’ Dee on their last outing.

Wick were looking to bounce back following a morale-sapping 10-0 defeat at Breedon Highland League title challengers Brechin City at the weekend.

Goalkeeper Graeme Williamson returned for the Scorries after missing the heavy loss at Glebe Park.

As well as three points, the sides were also competing for the Sheena Manson Memorial Trophy which was created in memory of the long-serving Brora committee member who died in 2021.

The home side led 1-0 at the interval thanks to Ross Gunn’s strike after 30 minutes but Brora upped the ante after the break.

Clinical Cattachs hit the goal trail

The Cattachs doubled their advantage five minutes into the second period through former Elgin City and Ross County winger Tony Dingwall.

It was 3-0 three minutes later when Andy Macrae side-footed home a Dingwall cross.

Dingwall made it 4-0 with only 55 minutes on the clock when he applied the finishing touch following a quick counter-attack from a Wick corner.

The visitors reduced the deficit through James Mackintosh in the 64th minute before Brora made it 5-1 through Ali Sutherland four minutes later.

Jordan MacRae smashed home number six for Brora with four minutes remaining to complete the scoring.

Next up for Wick is a home match against Huntly this Saturday, while Brora head to Inverurie Locos.