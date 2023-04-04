Aberdeen Science Centre seeks new chairperson

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Recently refurbished Aberdeen Science Centre is seeking a new chair to lead its board.

The museum and visitor attraction is looking for a candidate who will provide direction and leadership to the board and should have a passion for education, in particular science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Professor Stephen Logan was chair of Aberdeen Science Centre from February 2020 until he stepped down in June 2021.

Professor Logan was was previously Senior Vice-Principal at the University of Aberdeen.

Treasurer Sandy Morton has been acting as the interim chair and will return to his role as treasurer once a new chair has been appointed.

Bryan Snelling, chief executive of Aberdeen Science Centre said now was an ideal time for a new chair to come on board.

“We want to further strengthen the board and are looking for a proactive, engaged individual to take up the role of chair.

“The new chair will play a vital role in ensuring we achieve our strategic goals and continue to deliver an outstanding experience to everyone visiting Aberdeen Science Centre – whether it’s to engage with our interactive exhibits, or to attend a workshop or corporate event.”

The new chair will be Aberdeen Science Centre’s second board appointment of 2023, with Laurence Findlay, head of education and children’s services at Aberdeenshire Council, having joined the board in January.

TMM Executive chief executive Amanda McCulloch, who is leading the search, said: “The centre has exciting plans for its continued development and this is a fantastic opportunity for the right person to make a difference to both local schools and young people who visit, and to help strengthen links with industry to shape the workforce of the future.”

Aberdeen Science Centre reopened to the public in November 2020 after a major project to create an aspirational science centre which reflects the STEM priorities for both industry and education.

Aberdeen Science Centre’s £4.7million redevelopment was made possible by support and funding from the Inspiring Science Fund – a partnership between the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and Wellcome – with additional funding provided by Opportunity North East (ONE) and Aberdeen City Council.

The project secured a further £1.5million from funders and sponsors including Opito, Shell, Equinor, BP, The Robertson Trust, TAQA and CNOOC International.

In January 2023 it was announced that Aberdeen Science Centre was one of 13 Aberdeen projects to be awarded funding by the Just Transition Fund. The centre was awarded £39,500 for an interactive climate change exhibit and electric vehicle.