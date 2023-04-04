Aberdeen Science Centre seeks new chairperson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Science Centre seeks new chairperson

The visitor attraction is looking for a replacement for Professor Stephen Logan who stepped down from the role.

By Erikka Askeland
Bryan Snelling, Aberdeen Science Centre chief executive.
Science centre CEO Bryan Snelling said the new chair will play a 'vital role' at the registered charity.

Recently refurbished Aberdeen Science Centre is seeking a new chair to lead its board.

The museum and visitor attraction is looking for a candidate who will provide direction and leadership to the board and should have a passion for education, in particular science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Professor Stephen Logan was chair of Aberdeen Science Centre from February 2020 until he stepped down in June 2021.

Professor Logan was was previously Senior Vice-Principal at the University of Aberdeen.

CEO Bryan Snelling  (left) and chairperson Stephen Logan at the reopening of ASC in 2020. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

Treasurer Sandy Morton has been acting as the interim chair and will return to his role as treasurer once a new chair has been appointed.

Bryan Snelling, chief executive of Aberdeen Science Centre said now was an ideal time for a new chair to come on board.

“We want to further strengthen the board and are looking for a proactive, engaged individual to take up the role of chair.

“The new chair will play a vital role in ensuring we achieve our strategic goals and continue to deliver an outstanding experience to everyone visiting Aberdeen Science Centre – whether it’s to engage with our interactive exhibits, or to attend a workshop or corporate event.”

The new chair will be Aberdeen Science Centre’s second board appointment of 2023, with Laurence Findlay, head of education and children’s services at Aberdeenshire Council, having joined the board in January.

Amanda McCulloch, chief executive of TMM Recruitment said the role offers a number of benefits including ‘developing decision making and complex thinking skills, leadership development and network building, as well as making a socially responsible contribution’. Image: TMM.

TMM Executive chief executive Amanda McCulloch, who is leading the search, said: “The centre has exciting plans for its continued development and this is a fantastic opportunity for the right person to make a difference to both local schools and young people who visit, and to help strengthen links with industry to shape the workforce of the future.”

Aberdeen Science Centre reopened to the public in November 2020 after a major project to create an aspirational science centre which reflects the STEM priorities for both industry and education.

Aberdeen Science Centre’s £4.7million redevelopment was made possible by support and funding from the Inspiring Science Fund – a partnership between the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and Wellcome – with additional funding provided by Opportunity North East (ONE) and Aberdeen City Council.

The project secured a further £1.5million from funders and sponsors including Opito, Shell, Equinor, BP, The Robertson Trust, TAQA and CNOOC International.

In January 2023 it was announced that Aberdeen Science Centre was one of 13 Aberdeen projects to be awarded funding by the Just Transition Fund. The centre was awarded £39,500 for an interactive climate change exhibit and electric vehicle.

