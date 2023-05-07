Huntly and Clach will vote against Conference League proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Huntly and Clach will vote against Conference League proposals

Black and Golds and Lilywhites follow Turriff United and Nairn County in confirming they are against SFA proposals for new fifth tier of Scottish football.

By Paul Third
Christie Park, home of Huntly FC.
Christie Park, home of Huntly FC.

Huntly and Clachnacuddin will vote against proposals to introduce a Conference League in Scottish football.

Scottish FA member clubs will vote on proposals at next month’s AGM to introduce a new fifth tier of Scottish football.

The proposed new league would feature four Premiership colts teams, four Lowland League sides and two clubs from the Highland League.

The proposals have proven controversial among many fans. If approved the new league would effectively relegate hundreds of clubs down a level.

Turriff United and Nairn County are against the move while Brora Rangers have come out in favour of the suggestion.

Huntly and Clach have become the latest clubs in the Highland League to make their position public after announcing they will also vote against the proposals.

In a statement to supporters Huntly chairman Gordon Carter said: “Most of you will have seen articles in the press about the proposals to create a Conference League that would slot into tier five of the pyramid with the resultant displacement down a tier of all teams currently in tier five or below.

“This amounts to over 200 teams. This is fundamentally wrong and against the core principles of fair competition in sport.

“Huntly Football Club are 100% against these proposals.

“Upward progress within the SFA Pyramid should be hard won not be at the gift of the SFA.”

Clach have echoed Carter’s sentiments after releasing a statement of their own but will make a final decision once they have seen the proposals in full.

It read: “Based on the information that we have available thus far, it is not something that we as a club could support, nor do we see any benefits to the proposed changes for either our club nor the wider Highland League.

“We are not against the principle of  “B” teams and we ourselves enter our younger players in to the North Caledonian League where they are benefiting each week playing in a competitive league against adults.

“However, the format and construction of this new proposed league does not sit right with us at this time and there are also big question marks over sporting integrity amongst other concerns.

“We are yet to receive any formal documentation outlining the proposal in detail but once we are in possession of this , the board will be in a better position to review things in more detail and look to liaise with our supporters at this time before making a more informed decision ahead of the vote at this years AGM.”

 

League will be hit hard if proposals are approved

Huntly FC chairman Gordon Carter, second from left.

Carter believes the introduction of a new fifth tier would present a serious threat to several clubs in the Highland League.

He said: “Losing a number of the teams who currently are at the top end of the table will inevitably make the subsequent league less attractive to fans and sponsors alike at a time when we can least afford this to happen.

“The committees and boards already have to work hard to form sponsorship relationships with local businesses to generate the income needed to run a team in the Highland League because that is where they want to be and in most cases have been for decades.

“Most of the current teams play a vital role in their communities with generations of fans who have grown up with the product that is ‘The Highland League.’

“Each club has its own team of dedicated volunteers who put in a huge amount of work to keep their clubs going, whether it be by fundraising, ground maintenance or matchday duties.

“These people are the lifeblood of the clubs and deserve to have an opportunity to have their voice heard now rather than when it is too late.”

‘Long-term viability of clubs at risk’

The Highland League has had to adapt to promotion and relegation being introduced to the division in recent years.

But Carter insists the proposals would devalue the Highland League if introduced.

He said: “Recently the fight to avoid relegation has become a real challenge for many clubs in the Highland League.

“This challenge was accepted as being an inevitable consequence of being in the pyramid system where Highland League teams could win promotion to the Scottish Football League.

“What is not acceptable to many of our clubs is arbitrarily relegating 200 teams to accommodate B teams from the senior echelons of the Scottish Football League.

“The Highland League has grown from humble beginnings in 1893 to the vibrant competitive league we all enjoy now.

“It has adapted to many challenges in the intervening 130 years.

“Currently the Highland League has 18 teams and the likelihood of a number of the clubs leaving our league to join the new league will have a hugely detrimental effect on the long-term viability of the remaining teams and the league itself.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
2
Nicky Turnbull, owner of Cognito at the Cross, and Marina Vega, booking and events coordinator, Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Monthly farmers’ market hopes to bring something ‘really special’ to Aberdeen
3
Dorothy Clark believes the substation plans will end up destroying the natural quietness of the Aberdeenshire countryside. Image: Dorothy Clark.
Owners of Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s Mearns home fear substation plans will ruin tranquil Mearns
4
Duthie Park was the scene of coronation celebrations. From left, James O'Driscoll, Charlotte Mackay, Archie Mackay and Ollie Mackay. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
PICTURES: Hardy Aberdonians brave the weather for Duthie Park coronation fun
5
Parents and children at a Big Fish Little Fish family rave event.
Unique family rave event to return to Aberdeen this summer
6
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald targets Scotland call-up
7
Hazel Nairn alongside image of searchers combing through an area of River Don.
Daughter of missing Hazel Nairn takes up kayaking as search goes on
8
Mark Torrance was a well-known face in Scotland's football Tartan Army. Image: Ian Gillan.
Scotland’s football Tartan Army unite to fundraise in memory of Aberdeen graduate
9
Buckie Rotary Club organised a Coronation Vintage Vehicle Run to Portsoy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Cars and tractors on show in Buckie Vintage Vehicle Run
10
Thomas, Sophia and Ewan Bell enjoying the coronation street party in Kintore. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Kintore turns out for a street party worthy of royalty

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]