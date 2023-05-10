Renewed appeal one year after Neil Skinner, 72, was last seen near Bridge of Orchy

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have renewed their appeal for information to help trace a man missing from the Bridge of Orchy area.

Neil Skinner, 72, was last seen around Sunday, 8 May, 2022 camping close to Loch Dochard.

He was reported missing to Police Scotland the following day.

Mr Skinner is described as 5ft 8in tall, with short white hair.

He had a white goatee-type beard and was wearing glasses.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket and grey walking trousers.

Inspector Lee Page said: “Neil has now been missing for a year and we know what a difficult period this has been for his family and friends.

“Neil was last seen in the Loch Dochard area near Bridge of Orchy on Sunday May 8 2022.

“Sadly, despite extensive police inquiries and searches by officers and our partners, he remains missing.

“We have kept in regular contact with his family during what has been an incredibly difficult time for them and we will continue to support them in any way we can.

“Any new information received will continue to be investigated fully and I would urge anyone with information on Neil’s whereabouts to contact police on 101, quoting reference 3773 of May 9 2022.”