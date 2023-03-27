Plans in place to bring Aberdeen’s Belmont Filmhouse back to life ‘by summer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Plans in place to bring Aberdeen’s Belmont Filmhouse back to life ‘by summer’

Campaigners and film fans gathered for an update six months on from the cinema's closure.

By Ben Hendry
Dallas King updated fans on the Belmont Filmhouse reopening plans
Dallas King updated fans on the Belmont Filmhouse reopening plans. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s Belmont Filmhouse could be brought back to life this summer – and might be run by the campaigners fighting for its future.

Former manager Dallas King addressed a packed crowd at the Blue Lamp on the Gallowgate on Monday night.

Dallas, who is helping lead rescue efforts, was so shocked when he heard about the cinema’s closure in early October that he raced down to see what was happening.

When he arrived, he found the locks being changed and the P&J there capturing the sad moment.

Locksmiths were called to replace the locks on the Belmont. Image: Craig Munro/DC Thomson

Dallas described the experience as “The Nightmare on Belmont Street”.

But now, its devotees’ dreams of a reopening could be on the brink of coming true.

When could Belmont Filmhouse reopening happen?

Addressing a crowd of about 80 people from a stage in the pub, Dallas outlined how the Belmont Filmhouse could come back to life.

Film fans of all ages attended the talk at the Blue Lamp. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

He said: “I had no idea so many people believed in the Belmont…

“As Rocky Balboa would say, it’s not about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward

“And things are moving forward.”

Aberdeen City Council owns the building but it’s still in the hands of the administrators.

A feasibility study has been taking place in recent months, looking at models that would work best for the cinema.

It will soon be complete, and the council today told campaigners that a report will be with officers next month.

After that, it will go to the authority’s finance committee on May 17 – when it could be decided to put the building out to tender.

The P&J covered the news in October. Image: DC Thomson

The audience heard that, at that point, the Save The Belmont Cinema campaign group will be bidding to take it on as a community trust.

It’s too early to say when it could reopen, but there are hopes that it could be in time to screen summer blockbusters.

Dallas added: “We will see you at the movies… Hopefully very soon.”

‘I wasn’t surprised when it shut’

But he is under no illusions about the challenges of running a cinema in this day and age.

He added: “I went every Thursday and I was devastated when I heard it was closing, but I wasn’t too surprised.

“The last time I was in, there were three others there. Sometimes we had the cinema to ourselves…”

Dallas King is hopeful about the Belmont Fimhouse reopening. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

So how would the Belmont Filmhouse stay alive after reopening?

The campaigners have several ideas on how to bring in extra cash.

Dallas suggested the kitchen could be reopened to local independent food companies – becoming the scene for pilot projects.

Local restaurant Faffless brought the cafe back to life shortly before the Belmont closed. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

In time, he thinks it could cultivate a scene like the food trucks at the beach.

Another idea would be selling seats to individual super-fans, who could have their own place with a name plaque on it.

Jenni Robertson worked at the Belmont from September 2021 until it closed.

She told the meeting: “It’s not going to be the same. It’s going to be better.”

Film fans listened intently to the updates. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

What else are campaign team doing?

Save the Belmont leader Jacob Campbell explained how the movement began within hours of the doors being slammed on the Belmont Street building.

And, as the crusade gathers pace, the group has now launched its own website too.

Secretary Gwen Smith revealed that their work has included looking at what cruise ship passengers will do when they come to Aberdeen, and how a resurgent cinema could link in with efforts to revive Union Street.

They’ve also been taking lessons from independent venues like Peterhead’s Arc Cinema and the Montrose Playhouse.

And experts from community projects, such as the Cabrach Trust in Moray, have also been consulted.

The £3.5m Montrose Playhouse used to be a swimming pool. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

‘We are going to win the fight’

Jacob explained it would be a “community-orientated and run sustainable cinema”.

He added: “We are going to fight for a cinema and we are going to win.”

We recently approached Aberdeen City Council about rumours the venue could be reopened by the summer.

A spokeswoman would not comment on the speculation, but confirmed that studies into its future would be completed this spring.

The future of Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Plans for a new Banchory retail park have been approved
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks all coming to Banchory as 'long-awaited' plans approved
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drink-driver blames week-long battle with constipation for being over the limit
The Social Bite, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Misconduct found in charity Social Bite but no formal action to be taken by…
Firefighters attended a "small" fire at the Nescol campus in Altens. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Emergency services called to car fire at Nescol college campus in Aberdeen industrial estate
Giovanni Pernice stepped out in style with his show, Made In Italy, at Aberdeen's Music Hall. All images: Lisa Hornal
Review: Giovanni Pernice goes full throttle to thrill fans at Aberdeen's Music Hall
Ace Winches has donated 33 computers to Turriff Academy. Jane Bisset, Turriff Academy deputy head, pupil Lauren Ratter, Valerie Cheyne, Ace Winches chief compliance officer, pupil Emily Robinson and Scott Hunter, Turriff Academy head of technology. Image: Fifth Ring
Ace Winches founder donates 33 computers to his old school
CR0034502 In pic........ Thomas Lavin Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 25-03-2022
Dad who drunkenly fell asleep on top of daughter spared punishment
Loganair sales manager, Greig White and Aberdeen International Airport operations director, Mark Beveridge. Image: Loganair.
Loganair launches extended schedule from Aberdeen Airport
Cummings Park Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Boy, 17, on murder bid charge as man found with multiple stab wounds
Northfield Academy
Aberdeen City Council calls for Scottish Government support after damning Northfield Academy inspection

Most Read

1
CR0034502 In pic........ Thomas Lavin Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 25-03-2022
Dad who drunkenly fell asleep on top of daughter spared punishment
2
Pavilion Cafe owner Paul Dawson wants a limit on beachfront food trucks to help keep order. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s out of control’: Aberdeen beach cafes fight food truck influx
3
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business…
2
4
Cummings Park Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Boy, 17, on murder bid charge as man found with multiple stab wounds
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen healthcare recruiter helped change laws to unlock global nursing job market Picture shows; Febin Cyriac, chief executive, gives some of his Envertiz employyes a push start. He has also jump-started the careers of thousands of NHS nurses. India. Supplied by Meerkat PR Date; 23/03/2023
Aberdeen firm Envertiz brings more than 10,000 nurses to UK
6
Northfield Academy
Aberdeen City Council calls for Scottish Government support after damning Northfield Academy inspection
7
Councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart said the decision to close six Aberdeen libraries was a "throw in the face". Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Council slammed for funding west end ‘pet project’ over saving libraries in poorer areas
4
8
Oban lifeboat launches its daughter craft to reach the casualty on Maiden Island. Image: Stephen Lawson/RNLI
Diver found face down in the water rescued by Oban lifeboat volunteers
9
Firefighters attended a "small" fire at the Nescol campus in Altens. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Emergency services called to car fire at Nescol college campus in Aberdeen industrial estate
10
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after making it 1-0 against Hibs.
Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski targets Euro qualifier clash with England
Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson. Image: SNS
Mitch Megginson urges Cove Rangers to treat survival battle like fight for honours
19Apr13. Sheriff Court, Inverness. COURT-NO BYLINE. Pictured leaving court, Rory MacKay sentenced to 11 months in jail after steeling a purse of credit cards and then went on a crime spree in the city. . . .19/04/13
'No alternative' to jail for prolific Inverness thief with 89 offences of dishonesty
Aberdeen Ladies Golf Club's Sheena Wood, in a purple top, with her European team-mates after beating Spain in Gran Canaria. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Aberdeen Ladies' Sheena Wood helps European select topple Spanish team in Gran Canaria
From left to right, Dushyant Sharma, vice-president transformation at bp, Ollie Folayan MBE and Roy Bitrus, co-chairman of AFBE-UK Scotland. And right: Carol Marsh OBE, head of digital systems at Celestia UK. Image: AFBE
Who's the Boss: New board members for AFBE-UK and head of decommissioning for PDi
We have to be careful of the language we use when it comes to encouraging healthy eating in children. Image: DCT design team/PA
Lindsay Razaq: Balancing the scales when giving children right message over healthy eating
Lewis Ferguson in action for Bologna against Juventus. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Italian top-flight star Lewis Ferguson should be an inspiration to Aberdeen's rising…
Bairds Malt says the expansion at Inverness will see the company sourcing more barley locally.
Malting expansion boost for Bairds Malt in Inverness
Post Thumbnail
Oilseed rape growers urged to protect potential for bonus
Image: DisobeyArt/Shutterstock
David McClean: Avoid eco-anxiety by joining the fight against climate change

Editor's Picks

Most Commented