Contractors sought for £2 million upgrade to Stonehaven Leisure Centre

Plans to upgrade an Aberdeenshire leisure centre are moving forward – with the hunt for contractors now under way.

Aberdeenshire Council wants to upgrade ageing facilities at Stonehaven Leisure Centre.

Residents of Stonehaven were delighted when the plans were unveiled during a budget meeting last year.

However, many members of the community were disappointed by the blueprints and questioned whether the development was worth the money – as it will not solve the ongoing capacity issues at the venue.

Despite the mixed reception, council officials are moving forward with the plans, as they search for contractors interested in taking on the project.

The programme of works has been outlined in a new public contract, estimated to be worth around £2 million.

Interested parties have until 10.30am on June 9 to register their interest in the project.

The centre, located at Queen Elizabeth Park, first opened to the public in May 1985. It currently consists of a 25m pool and a number of sports courts.

As part of the new upgrades, around 581 sq ft of floor space is being added to the centre.

Gym facilities will be extended alongside the creation of a dance studio, an accessible PAMIS changing area and enhanced lighting in the pool area.

‘Waste of money and time’

Last year, Aberdeenshire Council said the changes were proposed to meet the demands of the local community.

However, Jackie Bruce, vice chairwoman of Stonehaven Community Sports Hub says she “can’t see the value” of the project.

She believes the proposals don’t meet the ongoing challenges facing local clubs and groups who depend on the space.

She said: “We’re just getting a reconfiguration of a space which could be done with a simple partition wall to create a very similar outcome and not need to spend the £1.4 million.”

A Live Life Aberdeenshire spokesman said: “We conducted a participatory budgeting exercise last year which resulted in the Stonehaven public voting for the extension and improvement of Stonehaven Leisure Centre as their number one priority.

“Having conducted the participatory budget process, Live Life Aberdeenshire is now in the process of delivering the project.

“We are confident that the process was robust – with more than 1,700 public votes – and we will deliver the project that local residents most favoured.”