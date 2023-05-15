Contractors sought for £2 million upgrade to Stonehaven Leisure Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Contractors sought for £2 million upgrade to Stonehaven Leisure Centre

Aberdeenshire Council is investing more than £1.4 million to upgrade ageing facilities at Stonehaven Leisure Centre.

By Michelle Henderson
Around 581 sq ft of floor space is being added to the Stonehaven-based centre as part of the upgrades. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Plans to upgrade an Aberdeenshire leisure centre are moving forward – with the hunt for contractors now under way.

Aberdeenshire Council wants to upgrade ageing facilities at Stonehaven Leisure Centre.

Residents of Stonehaven were delighted when the plans were unveiled during a budget meeting last year.

However, many members of the community were disappointed by the blueprints and questioned whether the development was worth the money – as it will not solve the ongoing capacity issues at the venue.

Despite the mixed reception, council officials are moving forward with the plans, as they search for contractors interested in taking on the project.

The programme of works has been outlined in a new public contract, estimated to be worth around £2 million.

Interested parties have until 10.30am on June 9 to register their interest in the project.

The blue area is the proposed extension to the building according to a presentation from Jackie Bruce. Image: Jackie Bruce.

The centre, located at Queen Elizabeth Park, first opened to the public in May 1985. It currently consists of a 25m pool and a number of sports courts.

As part of the new upgrades, around 581 sq ft of floor space is being added to the centre.

Gym facilities will be extended alongside the creation of a dance studio, an accessible PAMIS changing area and enhanced lighting in the pool area.

‘Waste of money and time’

Last year, Aberdeenshire Council said the changes were proposed to meet the demands of the local community.

However, Jackie Bruce, vice chairwoman of Stonehaven Community Sports Hub says she “can’t see the value” of the project.

Image: Jackie Bruce.

She believes the proposals don’t meet the ongoing challenges facing local clubs and groups who depend on the space.

She said: “We’re just getting a reconfiguration of a space which could be done with a simple partition wall to create a very similar outcome and not need to spend the £1.4 million.”

A Live Life Aberdeenshire spokesman said: “We conducted a participatory budgeting exercise last year which resulted in the Stonehaven public voting for the extension and improvement of Stonehaven Leisure Centre as their number one priority.

“Having conducted the participatory budget process, Live Life Aberdeenshire is now in the process of delivering the project.

“We are confident that the process was robust – with more than 1,700 public votes – and we will deliver the project that local residents most favoured.”

