Firefighters called to late night caravan blaze in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews were called to a caravan blaze in Bucksburn late last night.

Two appliances from North Anderson Drive were sent to Howes Drive at about 10.30pm.

Police were also called to the scene to assist fire crews.

Crews managed to bring the blaze under control by 10.45pm and left the scene at about 11.10pm.

A fire spokesman confirmed there were no reports of any injuries at the caravan blaze in Bucksburn.

Officers are working to find out what caused the fire.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 10.35pm on Wednesday, May 17, police were called to a report of a fire at a caravan on Howes Drive, Aberdeen.

“Officers are carrying out inquiries to establish the cause of the fire.”