Plaque celebrating success of clipper ship Thermopylae unveiled at Aberdeen Harbour

The plaque depicts what has been called the Great Tea Race between the Aberdeen-built ship and the Cutty Sark.

By Ellie Milne
The plaque with a lifeboat in the background
The plaque depicts what has been called the Great Tea Race between the Thermopylae and the world-famous Cutty Sark. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A plaque commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Thermopylae beating the Cutty Sark has been unveiled at its permanent home.

A short ceremony was held at Pocra Quay at Footdee on Saturday to unveil the plaque – which depicts the Great Tea Race between the Aberdeen-built clipper and the world-famous Cutty Sark.

The site was chosen because it is close to the location of the former Walter Hood and Co shipyard where the Thermpoyplae was built for George Thompson Junior’s Aberdeen Line in 1868.

The plaque was unveiled at its permanent home by Lord Dean of Guild, Sylvia Halkerston, on Saturday. Image:<br />Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Thanks to the Port of Aberdeen, visitors will now be able to easily view the plaque and discover more about its history.

The Lord Dean of Guild, Sylvia Halkerston, presided the ceremony and spoke about the history of the ship.

The local Sea Cadet squadron was also in attendance and were presented with a cheque to help support their youth work.

Sharing history with the people of Aberdeen

Stanley Bruce wrote a poem for the event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Local historian and former shipbuilder, Stanley Bruce, organised the plaque and wrote a poem for the event titled Thermopylae: The Birth of a Clipper.

“The day went perfectly, it went down really well,” he said.

“The plaque looks really good. I think it’s the perfect spot for it. People will now be able to go down and see the plaque while they watch the boats come in.

“The boys from the Sea Cadets made an Aberdeen Line flag, half blue and half red with the white star, for the unveiling as well. I was really impressed by that, I thought it was a nice touch.”

Roddie Matheson, Lord Dean of Burgesses Sylvia Halkerston, George Wordie and Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive of the port with the plaque. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The Tea Race of 1872 is considered the “pinnacle of glory” for the Thermopylae.

The Aberdeen-built clipper and the Cutty Sark, designed by Inverbervie’s Hercules Linton, raced neck and neck for weeks.

Thermopylae was able to gain the lead when its competition lost her rudder in a storm and ended up arriving in London nine days ahead of the Cutty Sark.

The large stainless-steel plaque was first unveiled during an event at Aberdeen’s Maritime Museum in October last year.

Members of the Clipper 150 group and descendants of the Walter Hood family attended the event to find out more about the history shipbuilding in Aberdeen.

Greyhounds of the sea: How Aberdeen-built clipper thrashed rival Cutty Sark in the great tea race of 1872

Conversation

