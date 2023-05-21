Plaque celebrating success of clipper ship Thermopylae unveiled at Aberdeen Harbour

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A plaque commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Thermopylae beating the Cutty Sark has been unveiled at its permanent home.

A short ceremony was held at Pocra Quay at Footdee on Saturday to unveil the plaque – which depicts the Great Tea Race between the Aberdeen-built clipper and the world-famous Cutty Sark.

The site was chosen because it is close to the location of the former Walter Hood and Co shipyard where the Thermpoyplae was built for George Thompson Junior’s Aberdeen Line in 1868.

Thanks to the Port of Aberdeen, visitors will now be able to easily view the plaque and discover more about its history.

The Lord Dean of Guild, Sylvia Halkerston, presided the ceremony and spoke about the history of the ship.

The local Sea Cadet squadron was also in attendance and were presented with a cheque to help support their youth work.

Sharing history with the people of Aberdeen

Local historian and former shipbuilder, Stanley Bruce, organised the plaque and wrote a poem for the event titled Thermopylae: The Birth of a Clipper.

“The day went perfectly, it went down really well,” he said.

“The plaque looks really good. I think it’s the perfect spot for it. People will now be able to go down and see the plaque while they watch the boats come in.

“The boys from the Sea Cadets made an Aberdeen Line flag, half blue and half red with the white star, for the unveiling as well. I was really impressed by that, I thought it was a nice touch.”

The Tea Race of 1872 is considered the “pinnacle of glory” for the Thermopylae.

The Aberdeen-built clipper and the Cutty Sark, designed by Inverbervie’s Hercules Linton, raced neck and neck for weeks.

Thermopylae was able to gain the lead when its competition lost her rudder in a storm and ended up arriving in London nine days ahead of the Cutty Sark.

The large stainless-steel plaque was first unveiled during an event at Aberdeen’s Maritime Museum in October last year.

Members of the Clipper 150 group and descendants of the Walter Hood family attended the event to find out more about the history shipbuilding in Aberdeen.