Exclusive: Council blunder delays decision on housing plans at Aberdeen’s Treetops hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Council blunder delays decision on housing plans at Aberdeen’s Treetops hotel

Planning officers have made an oversight which means councillors can't vote on the scheme as hoped.

By Ben Hendry
The proposal has sparked controversy in the area.
The proposal has sparked controversy in the area. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro

A paperwork bungle has waylaid crunch talks on plans to build homes on the site of Aberdeen’s former Treetops hotel.

The future of the Springfield Road site was due to be decided on Thursday, May 25.

It has been a long time in the making, with the plans first unveiled in October 2021.

Just days away from the summit, concerned locals have piped up to point out a major problem…

The Treetops Hotel closed in 2020 and was demolished that year. Image: DC Thomson

What’s the blunder that has waylaid Treetops hotel housing plans?

Craigiebuckler and Seafield Community Council’s views will be essential in reaching a verdict.

But it transpired that nobody had notified them of important changes to the application, which warranted their input.

And now officials have been left scrambling to right that wrong.

This is how the scheme would be built. Image: by Halliday Fraser Munro 

It’s understood that the community leaders were initially offered a five-day window to submit a response, which they balked at considering there’s normally a 21-day timeframe.

Instead the talks have been cancelled, with the meeting shifted a week forward to Thursday, June 1.

The site of the former Treetops Hotel, where housing plans have fallen foul of a council blunder.

Community champions aren’t fans of the plans

The community council commented on the plans shortly after they were formed in 2021, raising an official objection.

Chairman William Sell listed several gripes, warning of an impact on roads, schools and the local medical practice.

He also slammed the “retrograde architecture” of the “too tall” buildings.

William Sell is the chairman of the group, whose views on the Hilton Treetops were not sought following a paperwork blunder. 

In November 2022, developers Malcolm Allan made some “major changes” to the blueprint… Which sparked another round of consultations.

Under the revised scheme, the 30 affordable homes originally included on the footprint of the hotel would instead be built about a mile away on the former site of Braeside Primary School.

The issue at Braeside is another controversy altogether, with many locals against affordable housing being built in the leafy area. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The change brought the number of homes planned for the Springfield Road hotel plot down from 89 to 77.

The community council should have been consulted again, but weren’t.

Are you for or against the proposal? Let us know in our comments section below

‘Public spirited volunteers should not be disregarded’

Local councillor Martin Greig told us of his relief that the community council will now be able to inform the process.

He explained why their views are paramount.

Councillor Martin Greig, spoke out against the Hilton Treetops housing blunder by officials. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Greig said: “Community councils have an important role to play in the planning process.

“There is not an option to ignore them.

“Others were notified of the major changes, but not the community council.

“These are public spirited volunteers who should be supported and encouraged. Their contribution should not be disregarded.”

Councillors have been urged to back the proposal when they eventually meet.

You can see the plans here.

All the latest planning stories

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]