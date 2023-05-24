Iain Maciver: Y-fronts are cool again thanks to a fashionable footballer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Iain Maciver: Y-fronts are cool again thanks to a fashionable footballer

Fans of wearing classic Y-front underthings don't have to be embarrassed about it anymore.

A recent social media post has seen Y-fronts rocket in popularity (Image: Sandra Cunningham/Shutterstock)
A recent social media post has seen Y-fronts rocket in popularity (Image: Sandra Cunningham/Shutterstock)
By Iain Maciver

Let’s talk about fashion. It’s not something I really bother with – but that doesn’t stop me going on about it.

I care more about comfort. That is why I wear thick cardigans, bodywarmers, boban socks made from homespun wool, and Harris Tweed underpants.

That was a joke, although I did once appear on stage in Harris Tweed underthings in a dramatic society production. Well, it was January.

Should I admit it? My favourite undergarments are Y-fronts. I know they can look very saggy, but so what?

Yes, there are boxers and Calvin Kleins in my drawer of drawers, but they were Christmas gifts. Thank you, cousins and other gift-givers. Mocked about this by my own family, they call them Why Fronts. I put up with it.

Now, I don’t have to. That’s down to a footballer, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who has started a new trend with old drawers. Haaland was photographed in his team’s dressing room with his mate, rocker Noel Gallagher. Erling is in his white undercrackers. It seems that, since that photo hit social media, demand for old, droopy drawers like mine has gone up almost 50%.

Y-fronts are suddenly cool again. Fashion is like the bus to Harris. If you wait long enough, another one will come along, eventually.

And, if you wait long enough, the month of June will eventually be here. I mention that because “ne’er cast a cloot ’til May is oot”. That old saying means keep wrapped up until June.

It’s so cold, I’m still wearing a fashionable semmit. The test is the butter barometer. Take a piece of cold toast in the morning and try to spread it with butter. If the butter is so firm it tears the toast apart, it is still too cold to take off your semmit. Simple.

Islands are welcoming lots of wheezer-geezers

It’s a simple fact that there are a lot of cyclists on island roads just now. Whether they are on sleek racing bikes or the more genteel battery-powered ones with pannier bags packed for their holiday needs, they’re everywhere.

Clearly cheaper than a campervan, and there is a cost-of-living crisis on, you know, these brave souls wheeze their way up island hills from the Butt to Barra.

Last week, I met two such wheezer-geezers from Oban who had pedalled from Uist to Ness and were on the return journey to Lochboisdale, to be ferried back to Oban.

Tourists seem to be swapping campervans for bikes (Image: Jacob Lund/Shutterstock)

Chatting to them in Leverburgh, they said that, although they were not what you would call the youngest cyclists on the road, it was something they had always wanted to do. They had good weather most of the time.

The road-mender and the plumber told me to forget when I saw them, as they had reached Leverburgh in better time than they had predicted. The hardy duo did not want the folks back in Argyll to know they had found it no problem, although they were saddle-sore.

You don’t get any sympathy for a sore behind if you say it was a pi-pi-piece of cake. Oops, I almost resorted to unparliamentary language there – like Mhairi Black.

Ant and Dec aren’t This Morning-friendly

Soon, someone better at getting polite words out than the Paisley MP is going to be hosting This Morning. This magazine show, which surveys indicate is mainly watched by the unemployed and home workers, has had its problems.

Longtime hosts Holly and Phil are taking a wee break. Oh, an update: Phil is taking a very long break. Now I see some media speculating that Ant and Dec may move to This Morning. What? No, no, no. Ant and Dec would be far too boisterous.

We all need to be eased into our mornings and pampered with soothing tones and PG Tips or Nescafé before we can even think about leaving the house. Imagine the shock if that restless pair suddenly switched on a camera under your TV and then began shouting: “Congratulations! You’ve got a place on the plane!”

Could I’m A Celeb presenters Ant and Dec end up on the This Morning sofa? (Image: James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, getting a place at a table at a fashionable restaurant in Stornoway recently was a certain elegant gentleman and his two young kids. They looked at the menu and chose various children’s favourites. The dad’s particular favourite wasn’t there.

He called over the waitress and, speaking on behalf of himself and the kids, asked: “May we have two fish fingers and chips, please. And we would like a special favour – is there any chance that we could have a lobster tail?”

I am told that the helpful waitress, who was in her first week in the job since leaving the playgroup she had worked at, smiled sweetly and nodded, knowingly. She knelt down to be level with the children and began: “Once upon a time, there was this handsome lobster…”

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]