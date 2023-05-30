NHS Grampian continue investigating ventilation issues at new hospitals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

NHS Grampian continue investigating ventilation issues at new hospitals

The health board will consider any proposals for new work and discuss them later in the year. 

By Lauren Taylor
The Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre are facing further delays. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

NHS Grampian’s chief executive has assured members work to tackle issues that have delayed two new facilities is progressing.

Reviews are under way after issues with the ventilation and waste systems at Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre emerged.

In an update to the board, which meets on Thursday, chief executive Caroline Hiscox said the project team is working through the action plans.

It comes after it emerged the health board knew about the problems before ground was even broken in 2021.

The two hospitals were due to be open in 2020, but have faced delays and budget overspends of over £100 million.

As previously reported in The Press and Journal last month, ventilation and concerns around infection control delayed the project further.

Concerns were raised that parts of the newly built hospitals at Foresterhill could potentially need to be pulled out and replaced due to the issues with ventilation and water systems.

Access for maintenance and cleaning issues were also highlighted in the reports.

An artist's impression of the Anchor Centre at Foresterhill. Image: NHS Grampian
An artist’s impression of the Anchor Centre at Foresterhill. Image: NHS Grampian

Could there be changes to completion dates?

Prof Hiscox has confirmed the Infection Prevention and Control Team (IPCT) and NHS Assure colleagues, as well as key stakeholders, are investigating the Anchor ventilation issue.

Work is also continuing on the other IPCT issues reported to the board.

The Baird and Anchor Project board will consider proposals for new work to deal with these issues imminently.

A full report will be presented to the board at the August.

In her report Prof Hiscox states: “Work to address the Anchor ventilation issue and the water system issues continue to be investigated involving IPCT, NHS Assure colleagues and other key stakeholders.

“Work to close out the other ICPT issued reported to the board in April 2023 continues. The Baird and Anchor Project board will consider proposals for new work to deal with these issues shortly.

“Once any design changes and additional work are agreed, the position on programme cost and likely completion dates will be more certain.”

The Anchor Centre is due to be open in October, with the Baird Family Hospital following next September.

The Scottish Government has agreed to cover the extra £16m needed for the project, as well as further costs if parts of the hospitals do need to be redesigned.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Organisers of Let's Kick it Together Darren Findlay (left) and Ryan Morrison.
Let’s Kick it Together returns for a rematch to raise awareness of mental health…
Mobile phone with the word "offshore" on the screen next to US dollar notes.
North Sea windfall tax: Serica chairman decries ‘unsustainable’ levy
Dean Libby Curtis is ending her 31-year association with Gray's School of Art this year. Image: RGU
Aberdeen in a 'unique position' to thrive, says outgoing Gray's School of Art dean
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Phones are being confiscated from prisoners. Picture shows; HMP Grampian mobile phones.. Peterhead. Supplied by Shutterstock/DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Fines and jail terms handed out to prisoners caught with illegal sim cards
Tony Winchester. Image: DC Thomson
Man admits throwing booster seat towards police car in high-speed chase
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0043232 Story by Karla Sinclair Holiday Inn Aberdeen West, Westhill Holiday Inn, Westhill are opening their new Brasserie and Bar called Glentanar Brasserie and Bar. Pictured is the new restaurant / bar. Tuesday 30th May 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
First look: Westhill restaurant and bar to reopen following £340k refurbishment
Unhappy employees
How office 'banter' can get your business into trouble
Sun-seekers have been enjoying the great outdoors for the last few days, including at Loch Morlich. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highlands could have hottest day in Scotland so far this year today
EEMemories. EE 3.1.2004. It was a case of breaking open the bubbly today when Aberdeen woman Mrs Jessie Mutch boarded the first shoppers bus to Union Terrace. For Mrs Mutch (74), of Logie Terrace, was presented with a bottle of Babycham by the driver, Mr Alexander Whyte before she boarded the bus. The Babycham was to celebrate the winning of a campaign to have extra buses provided on the No. 18 route in 1979. Mrs Mutch and Mrs Catherine Donald (74), of Manor Avenue, Aberdeen, organised the campaign. The ladies complained that Middlefield was not adequately served by the No. 23 route. LIBRARY PICTURE. 15.10.1979.
Memories of Middlefield: The people and places of Aberdeen's interwar housing scheme
The front of a police vehicle with the word Police written in blue on a white background.
Woman missing from Fraserburgh found safe and well

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]