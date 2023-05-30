NHS Grampian continue investigating ventilation issues at new hospitals

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS Grampian’s chief executive has assured members work to tackle issues that have delayed two new facilities is progressing.

Reviews are under way after issues with the ventilation and waste systems at Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre emerged.

In an update to the board, which meets on Thursday, chief executive Caroline Hiscox said the project team is working through the action plans.

It comes after it emerged the health board knew about the problems before ground was even broken in 2021.

The two hospitals were due to be open in 2020, but have faced delays and budget overspends of over £100 million.

As previously reported in The Press and Journal last month, ventilation and concerns around infection control delayed the project further.

Concerns were raised that parts of the newly built hospitals at Foresterhill could potentially need to be pulled out and replaced due to the issues with ventilation and water systems.

Access for maintenance and cleaning issues were also highlighted in the reports.

Could there be changes to completion dates?

Prof Hiscox has confirmed the Infection Prevention and Control Team (IPCT) and NHS Assure colleagues, as well as key stakeholders, are investigating the Anchor ventilation issue.

Work is also continuing on the other IPCT issues reported to the board.

The Baird and Anchor Project board will consider proposals for new work to deal with these issues imminently.

A full report will be presented to the board at the August.

In her report Prof Hiscox states: “Work to address the Anchor ventilation issue and the water system issues continue to be investigated involving IPCT, NHS Assure colleagues and other key stakeholders.

“Work to close out the other ICPT issued reported to the board in April 2023 continues. The Baird and Anchor Project board will consider proposals for new work to deal with these issues shortly.

“Once any design changes and additional work are agreed, the position on programme cost and likely completion dates will be more certain.”

The Anchor Centre is due to be open in October, with the Baird Family Hospital following next September.

The Scottish Government has agreed to cover the extra £16m needed for the project, as well as further costs if parts of the hospitals do need to be redesigned.