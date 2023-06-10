GALLERY: Stonehaven Open Air Pool reopens for the summer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Stonehaven Open Air Pool welcomed visitors back today as the summer season got underway at the historic venue.

People of all ages enjoyed the water as the north-east sun shone brightly, with happy faces and fun to be had all round.

Work has been ongoing at the Aberdeenshire lido – one of only two in Scotland – in preparation for a busy summer of swimmers.

The “essential maintenance” works for the almost 90-year-old pool was organised by Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool and Live Life Aberdeenshire.

The P&J were there to capture the fun and have selected 20 of the best photos from the day.

See if you can spot yourself