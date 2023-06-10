GALLERY: Stonehaven Open Air Pool reopens for the summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Stonehaven Open Air Pool reopens for the summer

See if you can spot yourself in our photos.

By Chris Cromar
It was a glorious day for the pool's reopening.
It was a glorious day for the pool's reopening. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The Stonehaven Open Air Pool welcomed visitors back today as the summer season got underway at the historic venue.

People of all ages enjoyed the water as the north-east sun shone brightly, with happy faces and fun to be had all round.

Work has been ongoing at the Aberdeenshire lido – one of only two in Scotland – in preparation for a busy summer of swimmers.

The “essential maintenance” works for the almost 90-year-old pool was organised by Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool and Live Life Aberdeenshire.

The P&J were there to capture the fun and have selected 20 of the best photos from the day.

See if you can spot yourself

Little girl and false dolphin.
A little girl has fun with a dolphin.
Men and women looking happy in the pool.
Hands up for Stonehaven Open Air Pool.
False dolphin and little girl.
The dolphin was a popular attraction.
Lady in pool.
A lady having fun in the pool.
Young boy with paddle board.
A young boy having fun with a paddle board.
Slides away.
Girl and boy on paddle board as man watches.
Kids having fun on a paddle board.
A person dressed up as a dolphin.
It was a dress up day for some.
Little boy taking his goggles off. Woman and little girl swim nearby.
A little boy looks cool as he takes his goggles off.
Little boy surfing on paddling board.
Surfing in Stoney.
A little boy has fun on a toy, as a man watches on.
Fun in the pool.
A woman and girl sit on paddle board as people swim round them.
Chilling in the Stonehaven sun.
Building at Stonehaven Open Air Pool.
The lido is ready for a busy summer season.
An above image of the pool and people in it.
It was a busy turnout for the opening day of the season.
A man going down the slide.
A man goes down the slide.
Two little boys smile at the camera.
There were happy faces all round.
The view from the top of the slide.
What a view.
Girl going down the slide into the pool.
A girl enters the water at speed.
Woman holds young girl in the air.
A mum holds her young daughter in the air.
The pool through shades.

