‘It was better than scoring the winner in Gothenburg!’ – Aberdeen legend John Hewitt wins £50,000 for hole-in-one

Aberdeen legend John Hewitt said winning £50,000 for making a hole-in-one at the Sir Alex Ferguson Golf Classic was better than scoring the winner in the 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup final.

Hewitt, a one-handicapper and the current Murcar Links club champion, aced his tee shot at the 175-yard eighth hole at the Mere Golf Resort to scoop the prize.

The Gothenburg Great said he intends to use his winnings to buy a new car.

Speaking to sponsors of the event Morson, Hewitt said: “It was unbelievable It was better than scoring the winning goal in Gothenburg in 1983, although maybe Sir Alex (Ferguson) wouldn’t say that. What a feeling.

“When we were playing I was saying to my close friend Terry ‘I need to change my car and get it done’, and I’ll certainly be changing my car now!

“It was an unbelievable day. The weather has been so good.

“It is probably the best we have ever had down here.

“The company was superb and we played really well as a team.

“It was a fantastic day and it capped it all with getting the hole-in-one. It was brilliant.”

Hewitt suffered a heart attack earlier this year but made a full recovery in time to join his teammates at last month’s 40th anniversary celebrations of Aberdeen’s European Cup Winners’ Cup win in Gothenburg.

He added: “It was a team made up of all Scottish guys, and we are the last team to beat Real Madrid in a European final.

“It is a great honour but we were a fantastic side in the 1980s and we were managed by the best in the business who drove us on to success all the time.

“He wouldn’t accept second best.

“It is 40 years this year and we just had the celebrations in May.

“We had a great time and we will celebrate again this November (to mark the 40th anniversary of Aberdeen’s Super Cup triumph).”

The Sir Alex Ferguson Classic charity golf day raises funds for The Elizabeth Hardie Ferguson Charitable Trust, a charity set up in Sir Alex’s mother’s name.

Hewitt’s Aberdeen teammate Bryan Gunn was also at the charity golf day and tweeted: “When John scored the Aberdeen winner v Real Madrid I got a Ford Cortina with the bonus, I think Johnny will get a better car than that with his £50k cash prize!”