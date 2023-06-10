‘It was better than scoring the winner in Gothenburg!’ – Aberdeen legend John Hewitt wins £50,000 for hole-in-one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It was better than scoring the winner in Gothenburg!’ – Aberdeen legend John Hewitt wins £50,000 for hole-in-one

The former Dons striker plans to buy a car after he aced his tee shot at the Sir Alex Ferguson Golf Classic.

By Danny Law
John Hewitt.
Aberdeen legend John Hewitt said winning £50,000 for making a hole-in-one at the Sir Alex Ferguson Golf Classic was better than scoring the winner in the 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup final.

Hewitt, a one-handicapper and the current Murcar Links club champion, aced his tee shot at the 175-yard eighth hole at the Mere Golf Resort to scoop the prize.

The Gothenburg Great said he intends to use his winnings to buy a new car.

Speaking to sponsors of the event Morson, Hewitt said: “It was unbelievable It was better than scoring the winning goal in Gothenburg in 1983, although maybe Sir Alex (Ferguson) wouldn’t say that. What a feeling.

“When we were playing I was saying to my close friend Terry ‘I need to change my car and get it done’, and I’ll certainly be changing my car now!

“It was an unbelievable day. The weather has been so good.

“It is probably the best we have ever had down here.

“The company was superb and we played really well as a team.

“It was a fantastic day and it capped it all with getting the hole-in-one. It was brilliant.”

Hewitt suffered a heart attack earlier this year but made a full recovery in time to join his teammates at last month’s 40th anniversary celebrations of Aberdeen’s European Cup Winners’ Cup win in Gothenburg.

He added: “It was a team made up of all Scottish guys, and we are the last team to beat Real Madrid in a European final.

“It is a great honour but we were a fantastic side in the 1980s and we were managed by the best in the business who drove us on to success all the time.

“He wouldn’t accept second best.

“It is 40 years this year and we just had the celebrations in May.

“We had a great time and we will celebrate again this November (to mark the 40th anniversary of Aberdeen’s Super Cup triumph).”

The Sir Alex Ferguson Classic charity golf day raises funds for The Elizabeth Hardie Ferguson Charitable Trust, a charity set up in Sir Alex’s mother’s name.

Hewitt’s Aberdeen teammate Bryan Gunn was also at the charity golf day and tweeted: “When John scored the Aberdeen winner v Real Madrid I got a Ford Cortina with the bonus, I think Johnny will get a better car than that with his £50k cash prize!”

