Midsummer Beer Happening ready to welcome thousands of craft beer fans

One of Scotland’s largest outdoor food and drink festivals is getting ready to welcome thousands of people to Stonehaven.

The Midsummer Beer Happening (MSBH) will throw open its doors on Thursday for a celebration of craft brewing, street food, and music.

Around 6,000 visitors are expected to visit the marquee in the town’s Baird Park over the next three days.

The much-loved food and drink festival draws crowds from across the north-east, Scotland, and even further afield.

Organiser Robert Lindsay says an army of volunteers who run the event are determined to make the Happening an unforgettable experience for all.

He described last year as a “welcome comeback” after Covid put the event on hold for two years.

“We started planning for this year’s MSBH in Stonehaven even as we were taking down the marquee after last year’s successful return following the pandemic,” he said.

“That was a welcome comeback for us and we were delighted and grateful to see people flock back after a two-year absence. We are determined to repay that faith and loyalty with an absolutely barnstorming Happening again this year.”

Best brewers, food trucks and musicians head for Stonehaven

Festival-goers will be able to enjoy around 150 beers from across the UK, and Europe, which are all hand-curated with the best brewers in the land heading for Stonehaven.

Mr Lindsay said: “We do have a Scottish flavour this year – a nod to the Happening’s roots as the Stonehaven Real Ale Festival when we featured a beer from every working brewery in Scotland.

“There has been an absolute explosion in craft brewing in Scotland and we are reflecting that in the breadth and quality of beers on offer this year. It’s a chance to enjoy old favourites and discover new ones.”

There will be something to suit everyone’s taste at the al fresco food court, with award-winning north-east food producers attending the festival.

That includes The Bay on the Road, Smoke and Soul, Haydn’s and Wark Farm Pies, The Lobster Shop and ice cream E Giulianotti Ice Cream.

Once again, north-east musicians are lining up to play for the thousands of visitors with a rich mix of music from rock to jazz, and soul to folk.

The MSBH Cycle Sportive is a major draw for cyclists from across the UK, turning out to tackle not one, but four challenging routes across the rolling Mearns countryside.

Festivalgoers ‘make the magic happen’

Although the event promises a great few days for everyone, raising money for good causes underpins the festival.

Since 2007, the Happening – and its predecessor the Stonehaven Real Ale Festival – has raised a staggering £247,000 for good causes.

Some of the charities being supported include Stonehaven’s life-saving RNLI crew, the town’s Sea Cadets, and the world-famous Fireballs Association.

“This is a Happening with a heart,” Mr Lindsay said. “Every year we do our best to support good causes that make a difference to the lives of people in Stonehaven.

“We couldn’t do that without the thousands of people who support the Happening every year. We never take that for granted and are always grateful to everyone who walks into the marquee.”

Day tickets for each of the days are priced at £27 and include a commemorative glass plus one half pint of the festival beer. A weekend pass costs £43.

For more information and tickets visit the website.