Midsummer Beer Happening ready to welcome thousands of craft beer fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Midsummer Beer Happening ready to welcome thousands of craft beer fans

The much-loved food and drink festival draws crowds from across the north-east, Scotland, and even further afield.

By Lauren Taylor
The Midsummer Beer Happening will draw crowds of craft beer lovers from across the north-east. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
The Midsummer Beer Happening will draw crowds of craft beer lovers from across the north-east. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

One of Scotland’s largest outdoor food and drink festivals is getting ready to welcome thousands of people to Stonehaven.

The Midsummer Beer Happening (MSBH) will throw open its doors on Thursday for a celebration of craft brewing, street food, and music.

Around 6,000 visitors are expected to visit the marquee in the town’s Baird Park over the next three days.

The much-loved food and drink festival draws crowds from across the north-east, Scotland, and even further afield.

Organiser Robert Lindsay says an army of volunteers who run the event are determined to make the Happening an unforgettable experience for all.

He described last year as a “welcome comeback” after Covid put the event on hold for two years.

Organiser Robert Lindsay at the Midsummer Beer Happening festival in 2022.
Organiser Robert Lindsay celebrated the festival as it returned in full swing last year. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

“We started planning for this year’s MSBH in Stonehaven even as we were taking down the marquee after last year’s successful return following the pandemic,” he said.

“That was a welcome comeback for us and we were delighted and grateful to see people flock back after a two-year absence. We are determined to repay that faith and loyalty with an absolutely barnstorming Happening again this year.”

Best brewers, food trucks and musicians head for Stonehaven

Festival-goers will be able to enjoy around 150 beers from across the UK, and Europe, which are all hand-curated with the best brewers in the land heading for Stonehaven.

People tasting beer at the 2022 edition of the festival.
Enthusiasts were able to taste beer from all across the UK. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Mr Lindsay said: “We do have a Scottish flavour this year – a nod to the Happening’s roots as the Stonehaven Real Ale Festival when we featured a beer from every working brewery in Scotland.

“There has been an absolute explosion in craft brewing in Scotland and we are reflecting that in the breadth and quality of beers on offer this year. It’s a chance to enjoy old favourites and discover new ones.”

There will be something to suit everyone’s taste at the al fresco food court, with award-winning north-east food producers attending the festival.

That includes The Bay on the Road, Smoke and Soul, Haydn’s and Wark Farm Pies, The Lobster Shop and ice cream E Giulianotti Ice Cream.

People queuing outside food truck.
Food trucks have plenty on offer to go alongside a cold refreshing pint. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Once again, north-east musicians are lining up to play for the thousands of visitors with a rich mix of music from rock to jazz, and soul to folk.

The MSBH Cycle Sportive is a major draw for cyclists from across the UK, turning out to tackle not one, but four challenging routes across the rolling Mearns countryside.

Festivalgoers ‘make the magic happen’

Although the event promises a great few days for everyone, raising money for good causes underpins the festival.

Since 2007, the Happening – and its predecessor the Stonehaven Real Ale Festival – has raised a staggering £247,000 for good causes.

Some of the charities being supported include Stonehaven’s life-saving RNLI crew, the town’s Sea Cadets, and the world-famous Fireballs Association.

“This is a Happening with a heart,” Mr Lindsay said. “Every year we do our best to support good causes that make a difference to the lives of people in Stonehaven.

“We couldn’t do that without the thousands of people who support the Happening every year. We never take that for granted and are always grateful to everyone who walks into the marquee.”

Large groups of people at last year's Midsummer Beer Happening festival.
Last year over 6,000 craft beer fans attended the festival, helping boost funds for local charities. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Day tickets for each of the days are priced at £27 and include a commemorative glass plus one half pint of the festival beer. A weekend pass costs £43.

For more information and tickets visit the website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The High Court in Edinburgh.
Impatient Aberdeen drug dealer begs judge for seven-year jail term
The M96 nicknamed the Gordon Highlander officially launched on Monday. Image: Stagecoach.
Stagecoach launches express Aberdeen to Inverness service
The Food Wareshouse staff hold a ribbon outside the door as customer David Finch cuts it with scissors
Shoppers queue up from as early as 1am to be first inside The Food…
The new Macduff Aldi masterplan also features homes at the site.
Macduff Aldi back on track as new 'masterplan' for site is agreed by council
Preparations are under way in Union Terrace Gardens before the lawn is laid. UTG opened in December after a £30m facelift. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Digger prepares UTG lawn for turfing as Union Street pavilion is taken over
Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter, Harry Judd and Danny Jones from McFly attending the Attitude Awards, at Roundhouse in London,
McFly announce Aberdeen gig as part of their Power To Play UK tour
Police car parked outside house on Leslie Crescent
'She was a really lovely woman': Investigation launched after care home boss found dead…
Owner Val Inglis outside Barking Mad Cafe in 2020.
Popular Aberdeen beach cafe Barking Mad to close after 'fraught four years'
Generic pics of CHC Scotia helicopters Sikorsky S92 helicopter on the Forties platform/.
Apache asset sale thought ‘likely’ after North Sea jobs blow
GMB general-secretary Gary Smith and Scotland secretary Louise Gilmour in Aberdeen.
GMB chiefs meet North Sea bosses in Aberdeen amid looming jobs ‘crisis’

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]